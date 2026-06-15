Arizona Fireworks Safety: Protecting Families This Celebration Season

Fireworks are a tradition for many Arizona families, lighting up celebrations from Independence Day to neighborhood gatherings throughout the summer. But what starts as a few moments of fun can quickly turn dangerous. In Arizona’s dry climate, a single spark can ignite a fire, and a moment of distraction can lead to a life-changing injury.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fireworks start more than 31,000 fires across the United States each year, including house fires, vehicle fires, and wildland fires. Those incidents result in millions of dollars in property damage annually. Here in Arizona, where dry grass, desert vegetation, and extreme summer temperatures create ideal fire conditions, the consequences can be especially severe.

In Arizona, a single spark can become more than a burned finger—it can become a wildfire.

Children are especially vulnerable. NFPA reports that children younger than 15 years old account for approximately 28% of fireworks injuries treated in emergency rooms. Sparklers, often viewed as a safer alternative, can be particularly dangerous. They burn at temperatures approaching 2,000°F—hotter than many household ovens and hot enough to cause severe burns almost instantly. Sparklers account for nearly one-third of fireworks injuries among children under age 5.

Nationally, an estimated 14,700 people were injured by fireworks in 2024, with burns being the most common injury. Hands, fingers, and the face are the body parts most frequently injured. Many of these injuries occur during backyard celebrations and could have been prevented by following basic safety precautions.

Fireworks Safety Tips for Arizona Families

• Attend professional fireworks displays whenever possible. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a professional show.

• Never allow children to ignite or handle fireworks, including sparklers.

• Keep a bucket of water, hose, or fire extinguisher nearby when using legal consumer fireworks.

• Light one firework at a time and move away quickly after lighting.

• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait, soak it thoroughly with water, and dispose of it properly.

• Keep spectators at a safe distance and never point fireworks toward people, pets, vehicles, or buildings.

• Use fireworks only in legal areas and follow all local regulations.

• Soak used fireworks in water before placing them in the trash to prevent accidental fires.

Arizona’s hot, dry conditions create an increased risk for fires. Even a small spark can ignite dry grass, landscaping, or nearby vegetation. Before using fireworks, clear the area of combustible materials and be mindful of local fire restrictions in your area.

Families looking for safer ways to celebrate can consider glow sticks, LED light toys, noise makers, patriotic crafts, or attending a community fireworks show. These alternatives provide fun and excitement without the risks associated with consumer fireworks.

By making safety a priority, Arizona families can enjoy holiday celebrations while protecting loved ones, neighbors, and communities from preventable injuries and fires. A few simple precautions today can help ensure the only memories made are happy ones.

About the Arizona Fire & Burn Educators Association

The Arizona Fire & Burn Educators Association (AFBEA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing fire, burn, and life-safety education throughout Arizona. For more than 35 years, AFBEA has supported educators, firefighters, healthcare professionals, and community partners in developing the skills and resources needed to teach injury prevention and safety awareness to the public.

Through education, outreach, and collaboration, AFBEA works to reduce preventable injuries and save lives across Arizona communities.

Learn more at https://afbea.org.