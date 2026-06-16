Celebrate Father’s Day with a Relaxing Staycation at The Scottsdale Resort

Father’s Day doesn’t have to mean another tie, coffee mug, or last-minute dinner reservation. This year, families looking for a memorable way to celebrate can turn Father’s Day into a mini escape at The Scottsdale Resort — whether for a relaxing day pass experience or a full staycation weekend the whole family can enjoy together.

Since I knew we would have a fresh newborn right around the time of Father’s Day, my husband and I celebrated both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day together a little early and had such a relaxing day at The Scottsdale Resort.

Here’s what you can expect when you visit The Scottsdale Resort:

The resort offers a blend of relaxation, family-friendly amenities, and upscale dining that makes it easy to create a special day centered around quality time. If you want a getaway without the hassle of travel, it’s an ideal way to make Dad feel appreciated while enjoying a little vacation close to home.

One of the biggest draws is the resort’s spacious pool area, which instantly creates that “vacation mode” feeling. You can spend the day swimming, lounging poolside, and soaking up the summer sunshine. For larger families or groups celebrating together, renting a private cabana can make the experience even more comfortable. Cabanas offer a shaded home base for snacks, breaks, and relaxing between swims, while giving everyone extra space to spread out and enjoy the day.

A Father’s Day pool day can be as laid-back or activity-filled as your family wants. You can choose to spend the afternoon poolside before heading to dinner on property, or even turn the experience into an overnight staycation complete with resort amenities and a slower pace than a typical weekend at home.

The Scottsdale Resort also offers convenient on-site dining options, making it easy to enjoy a full day without needing to leave the property. Whether Dad would enjoy a casual lunch by the pool, a hearty brunch, or a relaxed family dinner, having restaurants right at the resort keeps the day simple and stress-free.

For dads who rarely take time to unwind, the on-site Luna Spa can also be part of the celebration. A massage, facial, or wellness treatment can add an extra level of relaxation to the weekend and give Dad the opportunity to rewind and recharge.

Father’s Day gifts don’t always have to come wrapped in a box. Sometimes the best gift is uninterrupted family time, a break from daily routines, and the chance to create memories together. Whether it’s a one-day escape or a full staycation weekend, The Scottsdale Resort offers a simple but memorable way to celebrate Dad this year.

This summer, check out the AZ Backyard Getaway Package at The Scottsdale Resort:

Enjoy a sun-soaked escape with its Arizona Backyard Getaway package. Designed with Arizona residents in mind, the offer includes 20% off best available rates, with stays starting from just $139 per night. Guests can also take advantage of exclusive perks like a waived resort fee (with valid AZ ID) and complimentary self-parking, making it the perfect excuse for a desert retreat close to home.

Package Details: