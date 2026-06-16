Win a Family 4-Pack to an Advance Screening of Minions & Monsters!

The Minions are back—and this time they’ve unleashed monsters!

Raising Arizona Kids is giving away a family 4 pack to an exclusive advance screening of Minions & Monsters before it opens in theaters.

Screening Details

📅 Monday, June 29

🕕 Arrival Time: 6:15 PM

🎬 Movie Begins: 7:00 PM

📍 Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square

Fresh off the success of Despicable Me 4, Illumination returns with a hilarious new adventure. In Minions & Monsters, the lovable yellow troublemakers conquer Hollywood, become movie stars, lose everything, accidentally unleash monsters onto the world, and then scramble to save the planet from the chaos they’ve created.

Filled with laughs, mayhem, and plenty of Minion-sized mischief, it’s a fun family movie perfect for kicking off summer movie season.

Enter to Win

Complete the form below for your chance to win a family 4-pack.

Giveaway Entry Form Enter for your chance to win! "*" indicates required fields Email * Phone * First Name * First Last Name * Last City * Last CAPTCHA

Important: Winners must arrive by 6:15 PM to bypass the general admission line, check in with the event representative, and be seated before the theater opens to the public.

Winners will be notified by June 26.