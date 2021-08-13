Here’s a fun bubble-wrap art activity for preschool fans of “Finding Nemo” (or Dory), Sea Life Aquarium Arizona in Tempe or OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale.

What you’ll need:

Uncoated paper plates

Washable paint: green, blue, orange

Bubble wrap

Construction paper: white, green

Scissors

Glue

Black pen or googly eye

What to do:

Cut a small piece of bubble wrap and set aside. Pour some water-colored paints (blues and greens) onto a paper plate. Put a second paper plate in front of your child, who will press the bubble wrap into the paint, then transfer it onto the clean plate.

It should leave an imprint of “bubbles” across your plate. If it doesn’t, use a little less paint, or continue dabbing it over and over. Repeat this step until the plate is covered in “water.”

Once the plate is covered, set it aside and get the supplies to make your child’s handprint fish.

Paint your child’s hand with the washable paint. We used orange to make our own version of Nemo.

Make the handprint on the white piece of construction paper then let dry. While the water and fish images are drying, take this time to cut some sea grass out of the green construction paper.

Once dry, cut your child’s handprint fish out and glue it, along with the seaweed, to the “water” plate. Add a drawn on eye (or googly eye) to your fish to complete the project!