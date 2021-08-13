New preschool classes at the i.d.e.a Museum

Calling all preschoolers! This September, the i.d.e.a Museum launches a six-week series of program called ‘i.d.e.a for Early Learners’ for children between ages 3-5. These classes feature an engaging curriculum, combining literacy, art, science and math-the perfect content for your little one!

“School is such a big step for young children,” said Dena Milliron, curator of education for the museum. “We designed this new program – filled with fun skill-building activities – to help early learners prepare for that transition from home to the classroom.”

Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays Sept. 30 – Nov. 4. Each week children will be introduced to different lessons to foster curiosity and develop much needed skills for kindergarten.

If you want to learn more click here to find out about the open house on September 23. The i.d.e.a Museum will have educators available to answer questions and provide a tour of the classroom.

Registration opens August 16th and cost is $75 per child for members; $90 for nonmembers. To become a member click here.

Program mission, provided by the i.d.e.a Museum

A key priority for the i.d.e.a. Museum is supporting early childhood learning opportunities. i.d.e.a. for Early Learners developed from the museum’s Skill Builders drop-in activities, which included lacing, counting and color sorting. Feedback from participants and educators help shape the first version of the school skill-building program.

i.d.e.a. for Early Learners incorporates fun with school skill builders. An experienced Gallery Educator will lead lessons that give students the opportunity to interact socially, build language and communication skills, engage in outdoor and imaginative play, and become familiar with school structure and routines. The program is supported in part by a grant from the Giles W. and Elise G. Mead Foundation.

The school-readiness series is another effort by the museum to support early childhood development and learning. The museum also offers a number of art and STEAM-based workshops to nurture creative thinking in little ones, as well as features unstructured imaginative play within ArtVille, a socks-only space aimed at ages 4 and younger.

Learn more about ArtVille, the museum’s socks-only space for children ages 0-4: www.ideamuseum.org/artville.html

RELATED: Preschool Art Ideas