What a Healthy Bedtime Routine Looks Like at Every Age

If your house has looked anything like mine this summer, bedtime has become more of a suggestion than a schedule. We’ve stayed up for movie nights, slept in whenever we could, squeezed in one more chapter, one more game, or one more trip outside before calling it a day.

But with school just around the corner, it’s time for our family to ease back into a routine.

The funny thing about having kids in every stage—from a baby who’s still very much in that infant phase, to a preschooler, school-age kids, and a teenager—is that bedtime looks completely different for each of them. While the routines may change, one thing stays the same: kids thrive on consistency.

Infants (0–18 months): Babies don’t know it’s “bedtime,” but they do recognize familiar cues. Dimming the lights, changing into pajamas, nursing or having a bottle, reading a short book, singing a lullaby, or cuddling before laying them down can all help signal that it’s time to sleep. Don’t worry if the timing isn’t perfect every night—consistency matters more than the clock.

Toddlers (1–3 years): As independence grows, so can bedtime resistance. A simple routine—bath, pajamas, brush teeth, books, cuddles, and lights out—helps children know what to expect. Offering small choices, like picking pajamas or choosing the bedtime story, can help toddlers feel in control while keeping the routine on track.

Preschoolers (3–5 years): This is the age when “just one more question” somehow turns into ten. Reading together, talking about our favorite part of the day, saying prayers, and keeping lights low helps little minds slow down before sleep.

School-age kids (6–12 years): Before bed, we have our kids pack backpacks, choose clothes for the next day, and make sure homework is tucked away. It makes mornings much smoother—and reading together (or encouraging independent reading) is still one of the best ways to end the day.

Teenagers: They may not want bedtime stories anymore, but sleep is just as important. Teens naturally stay awake later, but encouraging consistent bedtimes, limiting screens before bed, and giving them time to unwind can make early school mornings much easier.

One thing we’re focusing on this year is starting early. Instead of waiting until the night before school starts, we’re gradually moving bedtime up by 15 to 20 minutes every few nights. It gives everyone’s body a chance to adjust without feeling like summer disappeared overnight.

No family’s bedtime routine is perfect—and ours certainly isn’t. There will still be nights that run late, forgotten water bottles, and last-minute conversations that somehow can’t wait until morning.

But those quiet moments before bed are about more than sleep. They’re a chance to reconnect after busy days, help our kids feel safe and settled, and prepare them for whatever tomorrow brings. And after a summer of making memories, a little routine might be exactly what we all need.