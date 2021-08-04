LEGOLAND Ninjago ticket giveaway

Celebrate 10 years of LEGO Ninjago with 4 free passes to the ultimate immersive experience at LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER ARIZONA.

In a first for LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, the combination of augmented reality and real-life experience lets visitors share in the spirit of NINJAGO and see what it’s really like to ‘Be Ninja!’

Master Wu and his team of ninja are searching for the elusive Golden Amulet and he’s coming to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona as he looks for warriors to join his quest. ‘Be Ninja’ and protect NINJAGO!

From August 6th to September 19th, this exclusive event at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona, celebrating ten years of LEGO NINJAGO, invites visitors to join the quest to unlock six Golden Amulet fragments and reunite them to protect the Spinjitzu legacy.

In addition to the digital experience children can:

Find the golden Minifigures in our MINILAND Scavenger Hunt

Complete the challenges in our all-new Augmented Reality experience

Show off your ninja moves in our Disco Lounge

Meet a costumed character

Learn how to build ninja masks Creative Workshop

