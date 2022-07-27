Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Back to School Family Traditions

RAK Staff
The last few days of summer are busy with back-to-school shopping, fresh haircuts and meet-the-teacher events. Before we know it, it’s the night before the first day of school. Anticipation (and butterflies) show up, and the morning scramble begins.

To make the transition to a new year and grade a little easier, here are two family traditions that can help wrap-up summer and jump-start the school year.

Last day of summer dinner and memories

While the kiddos arrange their backpacks and lay out their first-day-of-school outfits, parents can make a fun family dinner. Include appetizers and dessert and share it on a fully decorated tablescape — nice dishes and glasses included.

During dinner, talk about your favorite memories from this summer–something funny that happened, best book you read or movie you saw, favorite summertime activity you did, etc. This is a great way to remember all the fun times you had as you say goodbye to summer.

First week of school treat bags

Another tradition to start is an after school treat bag during the first week. When the kids get home from school, whether off the bus or in the car, greet them with a little treat bag. These can be small gifts intended to lift their spirits after long days of learning new class rules and procedures. The gifts can range from special after-school snacks  to a nice shirt, an accessory for upcoming school pictures, a new book or a fun school supply — such as the slap-wrist ruler or erasable ink pens.

Wishing you and your family a great school year ahead!

 

RAK Staff

