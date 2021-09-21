APS and Phoenix Suns team up to provide STEM Teacher Grants

Arizona K-12 teachers in public and charter schools within APS service territory can apply for a $2,500 grant to go toward a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) project.

The grants, offered by APS and the Phoenix Suns, began in 2005 and have since contributed more than $650,000 to teachers over the years.

“Studies show the best way to get students interested in STEM is through hands-on projects that involve interactive problem solving,” said APS Director of Community Affairs, Tina Marie Tentori. “We want to help light the spark that leads to a continued pursuit of education in the STEM fields and may inspire students to pursue careers in healthcare, technology, energy, or jobs that don’t even exist yet!”

This year, a total of $50,000 is available in the form of $2,500 grants to be used during the 2021-2022 school year. Teachers must submit an application demonstrating an innovative hands-on STEM project idea. Winners will be notified in November and funds will be available in December with projects being implemented January through May.

Past projects have included solar-powered race cars, weather balloon launches, raised bed organic gardening, and more! Applications are due by October 1st and teachers can apply here.