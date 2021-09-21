Wednesday, September 22, 2021
APS and Phoenix Suns team up to provide STEM Teacher Grants

Monique Seleen
Arizona K-12 teachers in public and charter schools within APS service territory can apply for a $2,500 grant to go toward a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) project.

The grants, offered by APS and the Phoenix Suns, began in 2005 and have since contributed more than $650,000 to teachers over the years.

STEM proejct, float your boat
A “float your boat” STEM project previously funded by the APS and Phoenix Suns STEM grant. Photo courtesy of APS.

STEM project
Students from Dr. Conant’s class at Coyote Springs Elementary test out their ecospheres made possible by the STEM grant. Photo courtesy of APS.

“Studies show the best way to get students interested in STEM is through hands-on projects that involve interactive problem solving,” said APS Director of Community Affairs, Tina Marie Tentori. “We want to help light the spark that leads to a continued pursuit of education in the STEM fields and may inspire students to pursue careers in healthcare, technology, energy, or jobs that don’t even exist yet!”

This year, a total of $50,000 is available in the form of $2,500 grants to be used during the 2021-2022 school year. Teachers must submit an application demonstrating an innovative hands-on STEM project idea. Winners will be notified in November and funds will be available in December with projects being implemented January through May.

Past projects have included solar-powered race cars, weather balloon launches, raised bed organic gardening, and more! Applications are due by October 1st and teachers can apply here.

Monique Seleen

