Probiotics for kids: what you need to know

By Justin Marsh, CEO of Arthur Andrew Medical

As most parents have experienced, kids face stomach bugs, colds, constipation, diarrhea and other common ailments at some point during the year. Children are more susceptible to falling ill as their immune systems are not fully developed, and germs can spread like wildfire at daycare or school. While you can’t prevent your child from ever getting sick, you can assist their immune system to defend against illnesses and digestive distress with daily probiotics.

What are probiotics?

Simply put, probiotics are good bacteria. The gut microbiome is made up of an ecosystem of both good and bad bacteria, and if the gut becomes unbalanced with more bad than good bacteria, illnesses, infections and digestive problems can occur. Probiotics keep the gut balanced and healthy to hopefully avoid these common ailments.

Probiotics can be found naturally in foods like yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut as well as in supplement form. The typical probiotic pills that adults take may be difficult for children to swallow, so Arthur Andrew Medical developed Syntol Kids with the unique needs of children in mind. Syntol Kids is a berry-flavored probiotic supplement that dissolves instantly on their tongue—just like a pixie stick, only far more healthy. Syntol Kids is also enriched with immune-boosting vitamins C and D3.

What are the benefits?

Researchers have found that the gut is linked to many aspects of our health, from digestion and immunity to mental health and mood. In fact, 70% of the cells that make up the immune system are located in the gut. Taking probiotics will keep the gut happy and healthy which will improve overall well-being for both adults and children alike.

Because children’s immune systems are still developing as they grow, a probiotic supplement can serve as an extra defense to guard against illnesses and digestive issues.

Taking a probiotic has been found to help prevent or reduce a variety of ailments in children:

• Upper respiratory tract infection

• Eczema

• Colic

• Constipation

• Diarrhea

• Acid reflux

• Irritable bowel syndrome

Are probiotics safe?

Probiotics have decades of use and research to support their efficacy and safety. Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG is one of the most widely studied probiotic strains on the market. In studies, it was shown to reduce the rate of respiratory infections in children when taken regularly, as well as decrease daycare absences.

Another proven probiotic strain, Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04, was shown in a clinical study to demonstrate a reduction in infection rates. The Bifidobacterium family of bacteria have been shown to be a vital part of the digestive ecosystems in babies that are breastfed.

Probiotics can be used to support a child’s immune and digestive health as they grow, but you should always consult with your pediatrician before making important health decisions.

Justin Marsh is the CEO of Arthur Andrew Medical, a Scottsdale-based manufacturer of enzyme and probiotic based dietary supplements. Arthur Andrew Medical’s products are rooted in science with no processing agents or fillers. They are dedicated to conducting extensive research and clinical applications with dietary supplements for the advancement of natural health alternatives.

