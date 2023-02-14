FREE Spring Break Basketball Youth Camp

Get ready for a FREE 5 day basketball camp March 14-18, 2023 at Skyline Prep High School in Phoenix hosted by the Bridget Pettis Foundation.

This free camp event is hosted by former WNBA champion and coach Bridget Pettis, with surprise guest appearances during the camp.

This skills camp is a great opportunity for girls and boys who want to gain an edge in their sport and lives. Along with expertise, drills, and one-on-one interactions with professional players and coaches, children will experience plant-based meals by The Culinary Touch and also practice yoga to support their minds and bodies.

Attendees are asked to bring a water bottle. Special T-shirts will be provided!

Parents must be in-person to check in their child and are required to arrive at least 10-15 minutes prior to drop off/pick up. Parents are not allowed in the gym once camp begins.

Ages: 8-18

Where: Skyline Prep High School

7500 S 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Time: 8am-1pm

Sign up begins February 15. Register here.

Space is limited to 100 kids aged 8-18. RSVP ASAP.

About Bridget Pettis

Bridget Pettis has almost three decades of experience in the WNBA as a player, coach and executive. Pettis’ WNBA career began in 1997 when she was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the seventh overall pick in the WNBA Elite Draft.

She played in the WNBA for eight seasons with the Mercury and Indiana Fever before joining Phoenix’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2006, helping lead the team to two WNBA championships (2007, 2009). Pettis served as the Mercury’s director of basketball operations from 2010-13 before joining the Los Angeles Sparks as an assistant coach in 2013. Pettis spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Wings (2014-2017) and most recently as an assistant coach at the Chicago Sky (2019-2020.)

Bridget Pettis was recently inducted in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and held her inaugural basketball and yoga youth camp in her hometown of Gary, Indiana in October 2020. Her passion to inspire and help others has led to nonprofits Project Roots AZ projectrootsaz.org and the Bridget Pettis Foundation.