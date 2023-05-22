With temperatures climbing and school being out for summer, wandering through museums is a great way for you and your family to cool off indoors while also learning about history, art, science and more.

Blue Star Museums – a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America—is offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard–including Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

The 2023 Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023 and ends on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023.

Here is a list of museums across Arizona that are participating in the Blue Star program:

APACHE JUNCTION

CHANDLER

DRAGOON

ELOY

FLORENCE

GILBERT

MESA

PHOENIX

PRESCOTT

SEDONA

TEMPE

TUCSON

WICKENBURG

WINSLOW

For more information on the Blue Star Museum Program visit https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums