With temperatures climbing and school being out for summer, wandering through museums is a great way for you and your family to cool off indoors while also learning about history, art, science and more.
Blue Star Museums – a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America—is offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard–including Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
The 2023 Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023 and ends on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023.
Here is a list of museums across Arizona that are participating in the Blue Star program:
APACHE JUNCTION
CHANDLER
DRAGOON
ELOY
FLORENCE
GILBERT
MESA
PHOENIX
- Arizona Science Center
- Heard Museum
- Phoenix Art Museum
- Rosson House Museum At Heritage Square
- S’edav Va’aki Museum (Formerly Pueblo Grande Museum)
PRESCOTT
SEDONA
TEMPE
TUCSON
- Mini Time Machine Museum Of Miniatures
- Presidio San Agustín Del Tucson Museum
- Tohono Chul Park
- Tucson Museum Of Art & Historic Block
WICKENBURG
WINSLOW
For more information on the Blue Star Museum Program visit https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums