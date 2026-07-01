Red, white and blue windsock

Design your own patriotic windsock to celebrate the 4th of July. This craft comes to us from The Children’s Museum of Phoenix and Art Studio intern Rachel Musch.

Ages: preschool (with assistance) and above.

Materials:

4” X 6” piece of red, white or blue construction paper

Hole punch

Glue sticks or white glue

Stapler

12” piece of yarn

7- ½” strips of tissue paper

Crayons

Instructions:

Using the crayons, decorate the construction paper.

Glue strips of tissue paper to form a row along the long edge of the construction paper.

Form the construction paper into a cylinder and staple the ends together.

Punch two holes on opposite sides of the top of the paper cylinder.

Tie on the yarn through each hole to make a hanger.

TEACHABLE MOMENT

“Red, White, and Blue Windsocks” are a great way to get your July 4th celebration off to a fun-filled start. It is a simple, no-mess project that any age would enjoy. In addition to highlighting this important holiday, we are also focusing on “safety.” Since the Arizona legislature has passed a bill allowing Arizonans to buy, sell, and use fireworks, we are using this occasion to pass along some “Fireworks Safety Tips.”

The Arizona bill permits sparklers, ground spinners, and toy smoke devices. It does not permit anything intended to rise or explode in the air. In addition each city may regulate the use of fireworks within their boundaries. When using fireworks at home, the following safety tips should be followed:

Keep fireworks stored in a cool, dry space.

Only use fireworks approved by your city.

Only use fireworks as intended. Do not alter them or use homemade devices.

Never give fireworks to small children. Only persons over age 12 should be allowed to use sparklers.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and disposing them in your trashcan.

View more crafts.

About the Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The mission of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is to engage the minds, muscles and imaginations of children and the grown-ups who care about them. With hands-on, interactive exhibits designed for children ages birth to 10, the Museum focuses on learning through play, with emphasis on early childhood education and school-readiness.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th St. in downtown Phoenix, at the southeast corner of Seventh Street and Van Buren in the historic Monroe School Building. In 2011, it was named one of the “10 Best Children’s Museums” by Parents magazine.