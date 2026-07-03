Why Every Kid Should Try Camp at Least Once

For many families, summer camp is one of those childhood experiences that feels almost like a milestone—right alongside learning to ride a bike or walking into the first day of school. But if you’ve ever tried to ask your child what kind of camp they want to attend, you might have been met with something less than enthusiastic.

“I don’t know.”

“I don’t care.”

“I don’t want to.”

Not exactly the response you were hoping for after hours of researching camps online.

The truth is, many kids don’t immediately understand what makes camp so special. To them, it might just look like another activity on their schedule or time away from home and familiar routines. But often, the magic of camp isn’t something kids can imagine beforehand—it’s something they discover once they’re there.

Camp Is a First Step Toward Independence

Camp is often one of the first places where kids experience a little independence outside of school and family life. They learn how to manage small responsibilities, navigate new social situations and try activities without a parent nearby to guide every step.

It’s a gentle introduction to the idea that they’re capable of more than they might think.

Sometimes that means figuring out how to keep track of their belongings. Sometimes it means introducing themselves to a new friend or speaking up when they need help.

These small moments build confidence in ways that can stick with kids long after camp ends.

Camp Helps Kids Discover What They Love

Another reason camp can be so valuable is that it exposes kids to experiences they might not encounter in their everyday routines. Whether it’s archery, theater, robotics, nature exploration or simply spending more time outdoors, camp opens the door to new interests.

Many kids discover passions they never expected.

Even if they don’t fall in love with every activity, the process of trying something new is valuable in itself.

Friendships Form Fast

There’s also something unique about the friendships that form at camp. When kids spend full days exploring, playing and solving small challenges together, bonds tend to develop quickly.

Those shared experiences can turn strangers into friends in just a matter of days.

Sometimes the Best Things Start With Resistance

It’s not unusual for kids to resist the idea of camp at first. Change can feel intimidating, especially if they don’t know what to expect.

But many parents find that the same child who said, “I don’t want to go,” comes home with stories about new friends, favorite activities and moments they can’t wait to tell you about.

A Childhood Experience Worth Trying

Camp doesn’t have to be perfect. It doesn’t have to last all summer or even a full week.

But giving kids the chance to experience camp at least once can offer something valuable: the opportunity to grow, explore and step just a little outside their comfort zone.

And sometimes, that one experience becomes the beginning of a summer tradition they look forward to year after year.