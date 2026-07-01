3 Low-Prep, At-Home Boredom Busters for Summer Days

This summer, we are welcoming a new baby, and I’ve been planning all kinds of ways to keep my 4-year-old occupied and having fun, even when we’re spending most of our days at home. Whether you’re having a new baby, figuring out how to keep kids entertained who are home for summer break, or just need to get a few things done around the house without hearing “I’m bored”, here are a few smart, ready-to-go options that can buy you time while still giving kids something fun, creative, and even a little educational to do.

1. Turn Snack Time into an Activity with Sample It Box

Snack time is already part of your day—so why not make it an experience? Sample It Box takes the guesswork (and waste) out of buying new snacks by letting kids try a variety of better-for-you options in sample sizes before you commit to full-sized packages. Created by a mom who understands the struggle of picky eating and wasted groceries, this subscription box includes a mix of bars, chips, crackers, fruit snacks, and more.

What makes it especially engaging for summer days is that it’s more than just food—it’s an activity. Each box comes with a scorecard, stickers, challenges, and even prizes that turn taste-testing into a game. Kids can rate their favorites, compare flavors, and feel involved in choosing future snacks. It’s a simple, no-prep way to keep them occupied while also helping you discover what they’ll actually eat. sampleitbox.com

2. Keep It Screen-Free with KeKe Kid Activity Bags

If you’re looking to cut back on screen time without constantly playing cruise director, KeKe Kid offers a practical solution. These grab-and-go activity pouches are designed to keep kids entertained anywhere—at home, in the car, at a sibling’s practice, or even during errands.

Each pouch is packed with a mix of educational and fun activities, all thoughtfully curated to engage kids without requiring adult setup. Think puzzles, crafts, and hands-on learning tools that encourage creativity and independent play. The subscription ships automatically every 12 weeks—Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter—so you always have something fresh ready to go right when you need it.

It’s the kind of boredom buster you can hand over in seconds, with zero prep and no cleanup stress, which is exactly what summer days call for. kekekid.com

3. Spark Creativity with For the Love of Dough

There’s something timeless about play dough—but For the Love of Dough takes it to another level. These themed play dough jars turn a simple activity into an imaginative experience. With themes like Firemen, Butterflies, Outer Space, Spiderman, Construction, and more, kids aren’t just playing—they’re building worlds, telling stories, and exploring ideas.

Each jar is designed to inspire open-ended play, which means kids can come back to it again and again without it feeling repetitive. And for parents, it checks all the boxes: minimal setup, easy cleanup, and plenty of independent playtime. fortheloveofdoughco.com

Summer doesn’t have to mean constant planning or Pinterest-level activities to keep kids happy. With a few thoughtfully designed options like these, you can keep boredom at bay without adding more to your plate. Because sometimes, the best summer moments come from the simplest setups.