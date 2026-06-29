Why Lin’s Grand Buffet Is a Win for the Whole Family + a Giveaway

Have you ever struggled to find a restaurant that everyone in the family can agree on? At Lin’s Grand Buffet, that won’t be an issue. From fresh salads and kid-friendly favorites to steak, chicken, sushi, enchiladas, seafood, a Mongolian grill, delicious desserts, and, of course, their Chinese cuisine, there’s truly something for everyone.

My family was invited to dine at Lin’s Grand Buffet’s Metrocenter location, one of three locations throughout the Valley. As soon as we walked in, we were welcomed by a spacious waiting area with plenty of seating. After being greeted by the host, we were quickly shown to our table, where our server warmly welcomed us and took our drink orders. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, and the staff did an excellent job keeping each buffet station clean, fully stocked, and inviting throughout our visit.

I’ll admit, I was a little worried my kids wouldn’t find much they liked since they’re not big fans of Chinese food. I was pleasantly surprised by how many kid-friendly options were available! Like many traditional buffets, Lin’s offers favorites such as pizza, chicken nuggets, French fries, corn on the cob, fresh fruit, pudding, and Jell-O, making it easy for even picky eaters to find something they’ll enjoy.

I helped myself to a variety of dishes, and the bourbon chicken was easily one of my favorites. It was perfectly cooked, incredibly flavorful, and paired wonderfully with the potatoes. My husband, who is a huge sushi lover, was in heaven when he discovered the sushi bar. Everything was prepared fresh, and we could watch as new sushi was brought out throughout our meal.

My dad joined us as well, and his favorite dishes were the orange chicken, fried rice, and egg drop soup. He commented that everything was cooked just right and packed with flavor.

To top it all off, Lin’s has an impressive dessert station. You can create your own soft-serve ice cream with vanilla, chocolate, or swirl flavors. If ice cream isn’t your thing, they also offer chocolate cake, lemon cake, cookies, tiramisu, donuts, and several other sweet treats to satisfy your dessert cravings.

Whether you’re dining with adventurous eaters or picky kids, Lin’s Grand Buffet makes it easy for everyone to leave happy—and full! And let’s be honest—when it’s 110 degrees outside, the last thing most parents want to do is stand over a hot stove every night. Summer is busy, the kids are always hungry, and sometimes parents deserve a break, too. Whether you’re stopping in after swim lessons, a day at the splash pad, or simply taking the night off from cooking, Lin’s is an easy choice for a stress-free family meal.

Lin’s Grand Buffet has six Arizona locations:

Phoenix – Metrocenter

Phoenix – Baseline

Mesa

Casa Grande

Tucson

Yuma

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