Raising Arizona Kids

Kids entering seventh or eighth grades this fall have an opportunity to be part of an inaugural, free, one-week summer camp focusing on civics and leadership.

The nonprofit O’Connor Institute (formed in 2009 by retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor) is hosting the camp, in partnership with the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services & Education.

The 48 kids chosen via application to attend Camp O’Connor will learn about civics and citizenship and enjoy fun, civics-based activities, such field trips to the Arizona State Capitol and the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse. Scholars, civics teachers, Arizona State University law professors and law-school students will work with campers on ASU’s downtown Phoenix campus. Camp hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9.

By summer 2018, Camp O’Connor may offer a sleepover component or multiple one-week sessions open to campers from across the country. Camp O’Connor’s goal is to educate, inspire and encourage the next generation of citizens/leaders to develop a deeper understanding of our democracy. Justice O’Connor may make an appearance during the camp week if her schedule allows, organizers say.

While the camp is free, students are chosen through a multi-step application process that requires a teacher’s recommendation. Applications are due Tuesday, March 28, and campers will be notified on Friday, March 31. Visit lawforkids.org for details or email questions to camp@oconnorinstitute.org.

Teen Leadership Camp offered at Hubbard

Hubbard Sports Camp announced it is offering a new Teen Leadership Camp for ages 13-15 to give teens the opportunity to be role models during summer vacation.

Teens will mentor and work with younger campers and enjoy the indoor and outdoor sports, games and swimming activities of Hubbard Sports Camp. Teens who participate in the leadership camp must enjoy working with children.

Teen Leadership Camp is $240 per week. It is offered 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, Aug. 4 at four camp locations: Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix,Paradise Valley Christian Academy in Phoenix, New Way Academy in Phoenix and Thunderbird Academy in Scottsdale. Visit hubbardsports.com.

RELATED: More 2017 summer camps

◀ Urban Jungle Fun Park opens indoor playground in Mesa ||