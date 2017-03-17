SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, March 17, 2017

New Camp O’Connor offers free civics summer camp to middle schoolers

By RAK Staff | March 16, 2017

Original Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix, Arizona. iStock.

Kids chosen to attend the free, inaugural Camp O’Connor will visit the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix and learn about civics and citizenship. iStock photo.

Kids entering seventh or eighth grades this fall have an opportunity to be part of an inaugural, free, one-week summer camp focusing on civics and leadership.

The nonprofit O’Connor Institute (formed in 2009 by retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor) is hosting the camp, in partnership with the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services & Education.

The 48 kids chosen via application to attend Camp O’Connor will learn about civics and citizenship and enjoy fun, civics-based activities, such field trips to the Arizona State Capitol and the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse. Scholars, civics teachers, Arizona State University law professors and law-school students will work with campers on ASU’s downtown Phoenix campus. Camp hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9.

By summer 2018, Camp O’Connor may offer a sleepover component or multiple one-week sessions open to campers from across the country. Camp O’Connor’s goal is to educate, inspire and encourage the next generation of citizens/leaders to develop a deeper understanding of our democracy. Justice O’Connor may make an appearance during the camp week if her schedule allows, organizers say.

While the camp is free, students are chosen through a multi-step application process that requires a teacher’s recommendation. Applications are due Tuesday, March 28, and campers will be notified on Friday, March 31. Visit lawforkids.org for details or email questions to camp@oconnorinstitute.org.

Teen Leadership Camp offered at Hubbard

Hubbard Sports Camp announced it is offering a new Teen Leadership Camp for ages 13-15 to give teens the opportunity to be role models during summer vacation.

Teens will mentor and work with younger campers and enjoy the indoor and outdoor sports, games and swimming activities of Hubbard Sports Camp. Teens who participate in the leadership camp must enjoy working with children.

Teen Leadership Camp is $240 per week. It is offered 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, Aug. 4 at four camp locations: Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix,Paradise Valley Christian Academy in Phoenix, New Way Academy in Phoenix and Thunderbird Academy in Scottsdale. Visit hubbardsports.com.

RELATED: More 2017 summer camps

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

||

RAK Staff

Copyrighted material. All rights reserved. This content may not be published, rewritten, broadcast or redistributed without permission of the publisher.

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • ASU English - YAWP
  • Xtreme Gymnastics
  • Flaggstaff Convention & Tourism Bureau
  • RAK - Anniversay/Sign-up ad

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Interrupting Vanessa”

    vanessa-29_press_email-2

    Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “Interrupting Vanessa” at Tempe Center for the Arts. The show runs weekends March 25-April 2. Nobody understands Vanessa. She is happiest alone in her room creating inventions out of found objects. When her mother does the unthinkable and invites Timmy Fibbins over to play, she has […]

    Learn more

  • Win tickets to Valley Youth Theatre’s “The Secret Garden”

    A gate hides a green, flower-filled garden

    Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to “The Secret Garden” at Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix April 7-23. Check the VYT website for showtimes. Mary Lennox is a young English girl born and raised in India. Orphaned at age 11, she is sent to live at her uncle’s great house on the Yorkshire Moors in England. […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues