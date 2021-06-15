15 Father’s Day ideas

Treats, car shows, crafts, activities and concerts! Here are some ideas to show dad how special he is to you.

Give him something sweet:

Alien Donuts offers a crazy selection from Lucky Charms donuts to classic glazed for delivery or pick-up. $10-$26. 7111 E. Fifth Ave., Suite D, Scottsdale. 480-588-4668 or aliendonuts.com

Nami, a vegan breakfast/brunch spot and bakery, features doughnuts, fritters, turnovers, cookies, cakes and cupcakes. Soy and gluten-free options. Their soft serve is made with organic unrefined cane sugar, organic soy and coconut milk. 2014 N. Seventh St., Phoenix. 602-258-nami (6264) or tsoynami.com

Mary Coyle has been a Phoenix favorite since 1951. Its rich ice cream is made onsite. Sherbets, seasonal and sugar-free options available. 2302 N. Central Ave., Suite 5, Phoenix. 602-626-5996 or marycoyleaz.com

Take him to a car show:

Summer Nights Car Show (June 18). Come out for this monthly car show with cool custom cars and trucks, door prizes, live music and more. Treat dad to a classic truck-stop-style diner. Free admission. 6-8 p.m. Phil’s Filling Station Grill, 16852 E. Parkview Ave., Fountain Hills. 480-816-8200 or philsfillingstationgrill.com

Concert, Car & Bike Show (June 19). Noon car/bike show, 3 p.m. concert. $5. Desert Rose Pizza and Gastropub, 6729 N 57th Drive, Glendale. 623-937-3004 or desertrosepizzaandgastropub.com

Caffeine and Chrome (June 26). Bring your classic car and enjoy a community car cruise on the last Saturday of every month. Enjoy coffee and snacks, plus new posters and giveaways. Free. 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Classic Cars of Scottsdale, 23305 N. 23rd. Ave., Phoenix. gatewayclassiccars.com/fluid-caffeine-and-chrome

Make him something special:

As You Wish Pottery has in-studio sessions and take-home kits. Paint a mug, a favorite plate, a picture frame or any item for Dad. Locations in Chandler, Desert Ridge (Phoenix), Glendale, Mesa, Norterra (North Phoenix) and Tempe. asyouwishpottery.com

Sunshine Craft Co. Purchase studio craft kits or at-home craft kits and make Dad a cross-stitch luggage tag, a woven potholder (if Dad likes to cook) or a set of painted cork coasters. 700 W. Campbell Ave., Phoenix. 607-821-9700 or sunshinecraftco.com

Joann has Father’s Day projects for all crafters, including a canvas bucket tool organizer, NFL lap quilts, coffee canister, engraved leather bottle tags and more. Locations across the Valley. joann.com

Michaels offers a free in-store Father’s Day picture frame class from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. Add a favorite photo of the two of you to this plaid painted frame. michaelskids.com/instoreevents#id=make-a-father-s-day-frame-li-bayshore

Get out and play:

Modern Round — part virtual shooting range, part upscale lounge — has virtual games that are lifelike with immersive scenarios using state-of-the-art laser technology. Take on insurgents and tanks on a battlefield, save a doctor in the spy-themed Monte Carlo or be a zombie slayer. Locations in Mesa and Peoria. modernround.com

American Paintball Coliseum. Have an energetic game of paintball, airsoft or laser tag. Fields feature obstacles such as airplanes and wings, a car and car parts, ammo crates, tires and more. 2915 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-275-5285 or americanpaintballcoliseum.com/phoenix-arizona-laser-tag

TopGolf. Golf and Angry Birds have come together in this interactive virtual game that’s family friendly and perfect for all ages and skill levels. Use the Angry Birds characters (golf balls) to smash down structures, defeat pigs and earn as many points and stars as possible. Or, play other high-tech games and enjoy the climate-controlled private hitting bays. Locations in Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale and Tucson. topgolf.com/us

Take him to a concert:

Father’s Day Concert: Joel Robin & Sons (June 20). What were the odds that a piano player would be blessed with two sons who play bass and drums? Joel Robin & Sons perform a special Father’s Day concert. 3 p.m. $34-$39. The Nash Jazz Club, 110 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix. 602-795-0464 or thenash.org

Raul Midón: LIVE in Your Living Room (June 19). Make Dad a special meal and watch an online performance by Grammy-nominated Raul Midón, who brings the acoustic guitar alive with a percussive flamenco flourish. 7 p.m. $20; $40 VIP access to an exclusive post-show Q&A on Zoom. Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler. 480-782-2680 or chandlercenter.org