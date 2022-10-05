Giveaway: Win a family 4 pack of tickets to see the new movie Daddy Daughter Trip

A heart-warming family adventure/comedy, the film is live action mixed with animation. “Daddy Daughter Trip” is the story of a 2nd grader’s (Miranda Scarlett Schneider) dream of a fun-filled spring break vacation her family can’t afford. Against the better judgement of her mom (Jackie Sandler) and with only coins in their pockets, she and her dreamer father (Rob Schneider) hit the road anyway. After a series of misfortunate adventures, their vacation is saved when the duo meet a pair of well-connected travel bloggers (Monica Huarte and Miguel Angel Muñoz).

Shot and filmed entirely in Arizona, your family will love seeing some of Arizona’s treasured destinations on the big screen. Look for familiar film sights such as Butterfly Wonderland, Agritopia, Bearizona, Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Park, Bashas Grocery Store, and more!

