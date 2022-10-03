Reading Ideas for Tweens & Teens

Monday, October 3, 2022
Need some reading ideas for your tween or teen? Librarians at Maricopa County Library District have selected some Teen Reads that are sure to hit different! Looking for more? Check out all your library has to offer at mcldaz.org! 

Tin Man by Justin Madson

A YA graphic novel about unlikely friends—a tin man seeking a heart and a high schooler trying to come to terms with the death of her grandmother

Dauntless by Elisa A. Bonnin

A teen girl must bring together two broken worlds in order to save her nation in this lush, Filipino-inspired young adult fantasy novel from debut author Elisa A. Bonnin.

Piece by Piece: How I Built My Life (No Instructions Required by David Aguilar

The heartfelt and funny memoir of a boy who built himself a prosthetic arm out of the world-famous toy bricks.

How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta

An emotionally riveting novel about two sisters in Nigeria on their journey to break free of an oppressive home. 

The Loophole by Naz Kutub

A gay Muslim boy travels the world for a second chance at love after a possibly magical heiress grants him three wishes in this magical YA debut. 

The Maze Cutter by James Dashner

A spin-off trilogy to the The Maze Runner Series, The Maze Cutter takes place 73 years after the events of “The Death Cure.” 

You Truly Assumed by Laila Sabreen

In this compelling and thought-provoking debut novel, after a terrorist attack rocks the country and anti-Islamic sentiment stirs, three Black Muslim girls create a space where they can shatter assumptions and share truths.

The Noh Family by Grace K. Shim

This sparkling K-drama inspired debut novel introduces irrepressibly charming teen Chloe Chang, who is reunited with her deceased father’s estranged family via a DNA test, and is soon whisked off to Seoul to join them.

 

