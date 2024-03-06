2024 Leadership Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 6, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire

Anytown Leadership Camp

Mingus Mountain Camp, Prescott • 602-529-5101 • Apply@anytownleadershipcamp.org • anytownleadershipcamp.org

Ages 14-19. ANYTOWN is a nationally recognized, award winning leadership and social justice program for teens. Every year, we bring diverse groups of Arizona high school students together for a weeklong residential learning experience. Through interactive workshops, simulations and discussions, participants explore topics like prejudice, discrimination and bias. Anytown addresses widespread cultural competence gaps by educating young leaders about the value of diversity and inclusion and teaching participants to recognize and counter stereotypes and bullying.

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Camp Whispering Pines, E. Organization Ridge Road, Tucson, AZ 85749

The Hacienda, 3101 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85715

customercare@girlscoutssoaz. org • 520-327-2288 • girlscoutssoaz.org

Ages 5-17. Between the nature talks, archery, tie-dye, songs, and sisterhood, Girl Scout campers are sure to develop newfound skills and come home with wonderful stories. Camp helps kids build resilience and confidence while learning to build a community.

Our trained and caring staff members support Girl Scouts in discovering and embracing who they are and what they can truly become. Our engaging and experiential programs are designed with the camper age in mind, as campers are empowered to choose what activities they are interested in, where passions can be grown, and where healthy and age-appropriate risks can be taken in a supportive and safe environment.

3 Day Leadership Getaway

Strawberry, Arizona • 480-779-8592 • leadaz.org/summer

Ages 13+. This Leadership Getaway provides an opportunity to learn life-changing skills through outdoor adventure! This 3-day/2-night camp gives teens outdoor experiences that will change the way they approach problems, manage stress, and set goals. While on the trip, youth will learn life skills like cooking, planning, socializing, and more! $600/camper. Contact for more info: team@leadaz.org

Arizona Youth Partnership

1-877-882-2881 or azyp.org



Bill Humbert Leadership Conference

602-405-7736 • bill@billhumbertleadership.com • billhumbertleadership.com



Boy Scouts of America, Catalina Council

2250 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85719

520-750-0385 • catalinacouncil.org



Boys and Girls Club of Tucson

Locations throughout Southern Arizona

bgctucson.org

Healthy2B Me Summer Camp

Zuckerman Family Center for Prevention & Health Promotion (ZFCPHP)

520-626-5470 • nbergier@email.arizona.edu

Journey of Opportunities for Leaders of Tomorrow (JOLT)

University of Arizona/4H Youth Foundation

extension.arizona.edu/jolt

Junior League of Tucson

2099 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-299-5753 • juniorleagueoftucson.com

Outdoor Leadership Camp

2201 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719

520-621-1006 • tucsonvillagefarm@gmail.com • tucsonvillagefarm.arizona.edu/camps

