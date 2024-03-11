2024 Leadership Camps in Phoenix

Listings are continuously being updated (January 17, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Kindness Camp

10 S. Gilbert Rd, Gilbert • 480-695-7847 • kindnesscamp.com

Grades 4th-6th (girls). Can you imagine what it would be like to go to middle school knowing your value and being able to speak up for yourself? Kindness Camp teaches young girls how to be KIND leaders. We believe that when a girl is confident, cares for her emotional well-being, communicates respectfully, and accepts others’ differences, she will be the kind of leader our world needs. Kindness Camp is led by Annie Joy who is a certified Life Coach with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Session options: June 3rd-7th, June 10th-14th, June 17th-21st. All camps run from 10:30a.m – 12:30 p.m. $145 per camper.

Logic, Leadership, & Life Skills

ASU Campuses (Tempe, West and Polytechnic) • 480-779-8592 • leadaz.org/summer

Ages 12+. Hosted at Arizona State University campuses, Leadership Society of Arizona’s 2024 Logic, Leadership, and Life Skills summer program is a day camp where students complete licensed professional development training. We’ve taken a college-level curriculum and turned it into a fun and interactive 4-day course. Students will set new goals, learn proven leadership skills, and get individualized attention from our certified teen life coaches. Get $25 off with promo code: RAK. Sign up here!

Contact for more info: team@leadaz.org

Fresh Start Girls Thriving Camp

1130 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix • 602-261-7161 • https://www.freshstartwomen.org/our-services/life-skills/girls-thriving

Girls Mentorship

719-250-8758 • girlsmentorship.com

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council

602-450-7000 • girlscoutsaz.org/camp

Have a camp? Add your camp here!

RELATED:

For information about being part of our of our online summer camps directory, contact us.