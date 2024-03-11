2024 Special Needs Summer Camps in Phoenix

Listings are continuously being updated (February 5, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information with camps directly. Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Autism Academy for Education and Development

Locations in Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Glendale, and Tucson, plus a fully Online campus. 480-525-6197 or AAED.ORG

AAED is a fully accredited, private, K-12+ school that specializes in educating students with autism. AAED is staffed with certified teachers and therapists. Small classroom sizes are maintained to maximize individual attention and address the needs of each student. Experts engage students by using a multi-sensory approach to learning and real-world experiences. Here your child will learn academic content along with Music, Art, PE, Life Skills, and Technology. Funding options available! Call us today!

Camp Not-A-Wheeze

Heber, AZ • 602-336-6575 • campnotawheeze.org

Ages 7-14. Camp Not-A-Wheeze will be celebrating its 36th year in June 2024. This program is committed to providing children (and their siblings), who have a diagnosis of asthma and/or allergic conditions, an opportunity to experience a residential summer camp in a safe environment. Camp Not-A-Wheeze is an all-volunteer organization, which relies upon licensed medical professionals providing continuous monitoring of Campers, while ensuring that campers are having a great time participating in team building exercises, water slides, horseback riding, kayaking, drama, music, and more…all while learning to manage their chronic conditions. June 9-15. $650. Scholarships Available.



Gateway Academy | Warrior STEAM Camp

3939 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix • 480-998-1071 • gatewayacademy.us Ages 11-18. Campers with Autism will enjoy fractal art, Engineering & Technology: Elegoo, alchemy, Code Monkey, forensics, aeronautics, field trips, and more! June 5-30. Full day, 5 days a week.$750 per week, ESA Approved. Kamp Talk A’Lot

Chaparral Christian Church, 6451 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale. 480-991-6560

office@pediatricspeech.net or pediatricspeech.net Kamp Talk A’Lot is a cutting-edge summer program that helps children ages 4 to 12 with social learning and communication challenges. Skills are targeted through fun activities led by speech-language pathologists, including games, play, and art. Kamp is a positive and fun social experience where skills are learned and practiced! June 10-July 11, Monday – Thursday from 9am-12pm, with optional Lunch Bunch from 12-1. $2200 (full month), $200 additional for Lunch Bunch The H.E.A.R.T. Center – Horsin Around Day Camps, Overnight Camps & Vocational Training Camps. Phoenix, AZ and Happy Jack, AZ. 818-613-6394 •theheart-center.com/camps Ages 7-22. We offer day camps, overnight camps and vocational training camps for youth and young adults with autism and related disorders. The Opportunity Tree

Serving Avondale, Casa Grande, Phoenix, & Maricopa • 602-956-0400 • info@theopportunitytree.org • theopportunitytree.org Ages 14 and up. The Tree Fort DTT Youth program is The Opportunity Tree’s summer & afterschool program for teens with intellectual disabilities 14 & up. The Tree Fort includes community integration opportunities, Special Olympics sports, creative experiences, science projects, cooking adventures and a ton more. In addition to being a high octane, inclusive summer & afterschool program, the Tree Fort is also a transition service introducing students to The Opportunity Tree’s adult programs available after graduation. Free with DDD services, including transportation, and private pay options are available as well. May 27-August 2. Monday-Friday. 9am-1pm. Come hang out in the Tree Fort this summer! ARCHKids

1550 W. Colter St., Phoenix • 602-230-2226 • archaz.org Believe I Can Academy

2120 South Rural Road, Tempe • 480-484-9345 • believeIcanacademy.org

Camp Candlelight

Whispering Hope Ranch , 2273 E Colcord Rd. , Payson • epilepsy.com/events/2023/camp-candlelight

Camp Civitan

5008 Camp Civitan Rd, Williams • 602-953-2944 • civitanfoundationaz.com/camp-civitan

Camp Crescent Moon for Kids with Sickle Cell Disease

Campsite located in Pacific Palisades, California. campcrescentmoon.org

Camp Soaring Eagle

595 North Aspaas Road, Cornville • 928-284-9393 • campsoaringeagle.org

Camp Then And Now

1400 Pine Drive #203, Prescott • 602-888-9448 • thenandnowicc.com

CCV

Multiple locations. CCV.church/ministries/camps

Lions Camp Tatiyee

5283 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside • 480-380-4254 • camptatiyee.org

Roadrunner Summer Camps

18205 N 51st Avenue Suite 151 Glendale • 602-529-8889 • roadrunnerscenters.com

