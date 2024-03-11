2024 Special Needs Summer Camps in Phoenix

Listings are continuously being updated (February 5, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information with camps directly.
Autism Academy for Education and Development
Locations in Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Glendale, and Tucson, plus a fully Online campus. 480-525-6197 or AAED.ORG
AAED is a fully accredited, private, K-12+ school that specializes in educating students with autism. AAED is staffed with certified teachers and therapists. Small classroom sizes are maintained to maximize individual attention and address the needs of each student. Experts engage students by using a multi-sensory approach to learning and real-world experiences. Here your child will learn academic content along with Music, Art, PE, Life Skills, and Technology. Funding options available! Call us today!
Camp Not-A-Wheeze
Heber, AZ • 602-336-6575 • campnotawheeze.org
Ages 7-14. Camp Not-A-Wheeze will be celebrating its 36th year in June 2024. This program is committed to providing children (and their siblings), who have a diagnosis of asthma and/or allergic conditions, an opportunity to experience a residential summer camp in a safe environment. Camp Not-A-Wheeze is an all-volunteer organization, which relies upon licensed medical professionals providing continuous monitoring of Campers, while ensuring that campers are having a great time participating in team building exercises, water slides, horseback riding, kayaking, drama, music, and more…all while learning to manage their chronic conditions. June 9-15. $650. Scholarships Available.
Gateway Academy | Warrior STEAM Camp
3939 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix • 480-998-1071 • gatewayacademy.us
Ages 11-18. Campers with Autism will enjoy fractal art, Engineering & Technology: Elegoo, alchemy, Code Monkey, forensics, aeronautics, field trips, and more! June 5-30. Full day, 5 days a week.$750 per week, ESA Approved.
Kamp Talk A’Lot
Chaparral Christian Church, 6451 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale. 480-991-6560
office@pediatricspeech.net or pediatricspeech.net
Kamp Talk A’Lot is a cutting-edge summer program that helps children ages 4 to 12 with social learning and communication challenges. Skills are targeted through fun activities led by speech-language pathologists, including games, play, and art. Kamp is a positive and fun social experience where skills are learned and practiced! June 10-July 11, Monday – Thursday from 9am-12pm, with optional Lunch Bunch from 12-1. $2200 (full month), $200 additional for Lunch Bunch
The H.E.A.R.T. Center – Horsin Around Day Camps, Overnight Camps & Vocational Training Camps. Phoenix, AZ and Happy Jack, AZ. 818-613-6394 •theheart-center.com/camps
Ages 7-22. We offer day camps, overnight camps and vocational training camps for youth and young adults with autism and related disorders.
The Opportunity Tree
Serving Avondale, Casa Grande, Phoenix, & Maricopa • 602-956-0400 • info@theopportunitytree.org • theopportunitytree.org
Ages 14 and up. The Tree Fort DTT Youth program is The Opportunity Tree’s summer & afterschool program for teens with intellectual disabilities 14 & up. The Tree Fort includes community integration opportunities, Special Olympics sports, creative experiences, science projects, cooking adventures and a ton more. In addition to being a high octane, inclusive summer & afterschool program, the Tree Fort is also a transition service introducing students to The Opportunity Tree’s adult programs available after graduation. Free with DDD services, including transportation, and private pay options are available as well. May 27-August 2. Monday-Friday. 9am-1pm. Come hang out in the Tree Fort this summer!
ARCHKids
1550 W. Colter St., Phoenix • 602-230-2226 • archaz.org
Believe I Can Academy
2120 South Rural Road, Tempe • 480-484-9345 • believeIcanacademy.org
Camp Candlelight
Whispering Hope Ranch , 2273 E Colcord Rd. , Payson • epilepsy.com/events/2023/camp-candlelight
Camp Civitan
5008 Camp Civitan Rd, Williams • 602-953-2944 • civitanfoundationaz.com/camp-civitan
Camp Crescent Moon for Kids with Sickle Cell Disease
Campsite located in Pacific Palisades, California. campcrescentmoon.org
Camp Soaring Eagle
595 North Aspaas Road, Cornville • 928-284-9393 • campsoaringeagle.org
Camp Then And Now
1400 Pine Drive #203, Prescott • 602-888-9448 • thenandnowicc.com
CCV
Multiple locations. CCV.church/ministries/camps
Lions Camp Tatiyee
5283 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside • 480-380-4254 • camptatiyee.org
Roadrunner Summer Camps
18205 N 51st Avenue Suite 151 Glendale • 602-529-8889 • roadrunnerscenters.com
