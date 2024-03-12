2024 STEM/STEAM Summer Camps in Phoenix

Listings are continuously being updated (February 8, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire . Please verify all information directly with camps.

Camp Innovation at the Arizona Science Center

600 E Washington St, Phoenix • camps@azscience.org • azscience.org/events-programs/campinnovation

Grades 1-8. Let your imagination run wild at Arizona Science Center’s CAMP INNOVATION! Our series of week-long camp sessions spark curiosity in science through interactive programs that incorporate learning through high-energy challenges, building and design. CAMP INNOVATION is sure to inspire, educate and engage your curious mind through hands-on science. June 3-July 28.

Camp Invention

Many locations and dates throughout Arizona! 800-968-4332 or invent.org/local

Spark your child’s curiosity and creativity with our all-new Camp Invention® program, Illuminate! Campers in grades K-6 will collaborate with friends to take on fun, hands-on STEM challenges. From designing a light-up ball game to tackling global water challenges to starring in a prototyping game show, each experience adds up to an imagination-stretching, confidence-boosting summer. Visit invent.org/local to secure your spot! Use promo code LOCAL25 by 3/27 to save $25.

Earth & Space Expedition Center

17835 N 44th St, Phoenix • 623-322-2001 • earthandspaceexpeditioncenter.org/summer-camps



Pre-K-8th Grade. Summer Science Day Camps at the Earth and Space Expedition Center in Phoenix. Explore new discoveries in space and science that will change our understanding of the universe. Astronomy, earth science, drones, robotics, and more! June 3 – August 2, 2024. 9am-12pm (morning) or 1pm-4pm (afternoon); Packed lunch is required for full-day sessions. $125-$250.

Engineering for Kids

Valleywide • 480-779-8184 • engineeringforkids.com/phoenixmetro



Ages 4-14. Engineering For Kids is Arizona’s #1 STEAM summer camp! We partner with the coolest, kid-friendly facilities so kids can have fun while learning and collaborating summer long. We offer the most comprehensive science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) curriculum: video game design, LEGO, Minecraft Education, robotics, programming, and so much more. See our full-day and half-day options. Extended care and no-fee payment plans available.

ESA Collective: Camp Brick

campbrick.com/az-registration



Ages 5-12. Join ESA Collective this summer at the Arizona Brick Builders Camps! Activities will include hundreds of Lego® sets, free build area, brick games, building contests, STEM activities, Stop Motion, Minecraft and more. Please check the website for details & locations. ClassWallet Accepted. Space is limited.



Gateway Academy | Warrior STEAM Camp

3939 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix • 480-998-1071 • gatewayacademy.us

Ages 11-18. Campers with Autism will enjoy fractal art, Engineering & Technology: Elegoo, alchemy, Code Monkey, forensics, aeronautics, field trips, and more! June 5-30. Full day, 5 days a week.$750 per week, ESA Approved.

KidsTechs Summer Camps with GenTech Explore.

402 E Greenway Parkway Phoenix, Arizona 85022

602-571-1014 or gentechsupport.com/summer

Ages 5-15. KidsTech camps are an absolute blast! Radical Robots, Rocket Science, Game Design, Gadget Gurus (IoT), Mighty Micros, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Crazy Computer Builds, and Drone Discovery. All STEM Summer camps are week long offered in Morning, Afternoon or All-Day sessions. Five Valley locations: North Phoenix, Scottsdale, West Phoenix, Chandler and Downtown Phoenix. Kids will gain critical thinking, problem solving, leadership, and teamwork skills… but most of all, have tons of fun! Most camps have projects or devices to keep. Schedule early! Camps fill quickly. Open June 3 to July 26.

iCode

Scottsdale: 480.809.9429 // scottsdale@icodeschool.com

Chandler: 480.222.8991 // chandler@icodeschool.com

Peoria: 623.250.5030 // peoria@icodeschool.com

icodeschool.com/programs/camps

iCode offers a wide range of FUN, hands-on STEM camps. Our exciting camps include Minecraft modding, YouTube Production, Roblox Editing, Drones, Game Development, Digital Design, Battle of the Bots and so much more! Our knowledgeable instructors teach kids STEM concepts utilizing gamified learning to make sure they’re having a blast! Check out the full camp listing and schedule at a campus near you!”

i.d.e.a. Museum

150 W Pepper Place. Mesa. 480-644-2468 or ideamuseum.org/camps

Ages 6-12. Enroll your imaginative thinker in Wonder Camp! Inspire creativity and an appreciation of the arts through interactive fun for campers ages 6-12. Each day we will focus on a different element of art, providing opportunities to explore a variety of mediums and techniques. Join us for hands-on projects, guest artist presentations, behind-the-scenes tours, exploration time in the i.d.e.a. Museum, and more! There are two Wonder Camp sessions available: June 10 – 14 | 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and June 24 – 28 | 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Each one-week session is $170 for Members and $190 for Nonmembers.

Kinder Academy, LLC

3249 South Lindsay Road, Suite 106. Gilbert. • 480-726-0445 • cassie@kinderacademypreschool.com or kinderacademypreschool.com

Ages 2-10. Join us this summer for either one week or all six weeks of our S.T.E.A.M. Summer Academy! Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math are the five subjects that may be most important for our kids to be learning now. Building rockets, robots and other cool contraptions help kids become creative thinkers and problem solvers and may help them and our world in the future. June 3-July 18.

Mad Science of NE Phoenix

2701 E. Thomas Rd STE 1, Phoenix. 480-222-2233• NEPhoenix.MadScience.Org

Facebook.com/MadScienceofNEPhoenix

Ages 5-12. You can find children discovering Mad Science at local community centers, schools, churches, or just about anywhere camps are found! Our fun and engaging programming varies from individual hand-on activities to spectacular shows. We involve campers in diverse activities of science exploration ranging from making a bridge with a team of camper engineers to watching a rocket lift off into the sky! Camp programs can be tailored to meet your programming needs.

Pathways Early College Academy

admissions@peca.org. 480-248- 1670. peca.org/workshops

Grades 7-12. Explore STEM, Design, and Business in Pathways Early College Academy’s online workshops. Enjoy hands-on learning in workshops like Financial Empowerment, Creative Writing, and Leadership in Business to experience different industries and build their skills for success outside of the classroom. The Academy’s workshops can be funded by Arizona’s Empowerment Savings Accounts (ESA).

Quick Game World

https://quickgameworld.com

Ages 8-14. We transform Gamers into Game Creators. Our course leads kids from imaginative world-building to mastering real-world coding. Through hands-on design of their own 3D games and guided by expert developers, students gain critical skills in a fun, interactive way. Our approach nurtures problem-solving and creativity, ensuring each young developer unlocks their full potential. $920 for a 10 week instructor guided course.

Arizona State University

ASU Polytechnic Campus, 7001 E Williams Field Rd., Mesa • danaukes@asu.edu • idealab.asu.edu

Color Wheels Mobile Art Room

Palm Valley Community Center in Goodyear. 602-291-3457 or colorwheelsAZ.com

Create & Learn

create-learn.us

Estrella Mountain Community College

3000 N Dysart Rd, Avondale • 623-935-8077 • estrellamountain.edu

iD Tech

888-709-8324 • idtech.com

Ignite Learning Academy

480-660-6474 • ignitelearningacademy.com/summer

Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, Outreach & Recruitment

480-965-2272 • outreach.engineering.asu.edu/camps

Lowell Observatory | Orbits Curiosity Camps

1400 W Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff • 928-774-3358 • lowell.edu

Midwestern University

19555 N 59th Ave, Glendale • 623-572-3353 • midwestern.edu/events/health-careers-institute-high-school-students

Playful Digital Learning

520-485-8658 • pdlpdl.com

Play-Well Teknologies

Various locations across Arizona • 602-317-7448 • play-well.org/camps

STEAM Summer Camp South Mountain Community College Guadalupe Center, 9233 S. Avenida del Yaqui (Priest Drive) • 602-243-8340 • southmountaincc.edu

STEAMpunk Machines in Motion Camp

Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus, 6075 S. Innovation Way West • 480-727-1405 • steamlabs@asu.edu • outreach.engineering.asu.edu

