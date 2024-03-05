Thursday, March 7, 2024
2024 STEM/STEAM Summer Camps in Tucson

Kate Reed
Fusion Summer Camp at Flandrau Science Center

Listings are continuously being updated (March 5, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information directly with camps.
Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Quick Game World
quickgameworld.com

Ages 8-14. We transform Gamers into Game Creators. Our course leads kids from imaginative world-building to mastering real-world coding. Through hands-on design of their own 3D games and guided by expert developers, students gain critical skills in a fun, interactive way. Our approach nurtures problem-solving and creativity, ensuring each young developer unlocks their full potential. $920 for a 10 week instructor guided course.

ACES Camp for Girls
520-619-7836 sarsef.org/programs/stem-exploration/aces-camp/

BLASTOFF! Middle School Summer Camp
University of Arizona Biochemistry Club
Contact the Biochemistry Club.

Code Ninjas
1773 E Prince Rd Tucson AZ 85719
520-222-8196 • codeninjas.com

iD Tech
1-888-709-8324 • idtech.com/locations/arizona-summer-camps/university-of-arizona

Mathnasium
8340 N Thornydale Rd #170 Tucson, AZ 85741
5605 East River Road Suite 101 Tucson, AZ 85750
mathasium.com

Play-Well Teknologies
Various locations across Arizona • 602-317-7448 • play-well.org/camps

STEAM Camp at Pima Air & Space Museum
6000 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85756
520-574-0462 • pimaair.org/steamcamp

The STEMAZing Project
520-724-8395 • amanda.mcpherson@pima.gov
schools.pima.gov/programs/the-stemazing-project

UA Fusion Summer Camp
1601 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719
520-838-6192 • flandrau.org/summer-camp

Submit information about a camp we have not yet included.

