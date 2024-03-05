2024 STEM/STEAM Summer Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 5, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information directly with camps.

Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Quick Game World

quickgameworld.com

Ages 8-14. We transform Gamers into Game Creators. Our course leads kids from imaginative world-building to mastering real-world coding. Through hands-on design of their own 3D games and guided by expert developers, students gain critical skills in a fun, interactive way. Our approach nurtures problem-solving and creativity, ensuring each young developer unlocks their full potential. $920 for a 10 week instructor guided course.

ACES Camp for Girls

520-619-7836 sarsef.org/programs/stem-exploration/aces-camp/

BLASTOFF! Middle School Summer Camp

University of Arizona Biochemistry Club

Contact the Biochemistry Club.

Code Ninjas

1773 E Prince Rd Tucson AZ 85719

520-222-8196 • codeninjas.com

iD Tech

1-888-709-8324 • idtech.com/locations/arizona-summer-camps/university-of-arizona

Mathnasium

8340 N Thornydale Rd #170 Tucson, AZ 85741

5605 East River Road Suite 101 Tucson, AZ 85750

mathasium.com

Play-Well Teknologies

Various locations across Arizona • 602-317-7448 • play-well.org/camps

STEAM Camp at Pima Air & Space Museum

6000 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85756

520-574-0462 • pimaair.org/steamcamp

The STEMAZing Project

520-724-8395 • amanda.mcpherson@pima.gov

schools.pima.gov/programs/the-stemazing-project

UA Fusion Summer Camp

1601 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719

520-838-6192 • flandrau.org/summer-camp

Submit information about a camp we have not yet included.