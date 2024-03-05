2024 Theme Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 5, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information directly with camps.
Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!
Camps for Kids
Located at Defy Trampoline Park & Main Event • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com
Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Arizona’s most active and theme based camps! We have Animal Camps with horseback riding, petting zoos, face painting, baby llama’s & baby zebras, bunny parties, reptiles. We have Water Camps with fire trucks, water slides, foam parties, water wars. We have LEGO Camps where campers watch and make LEGO movies, and creations – only limited by their imagination. We have Cosmic Camps where the lights go low and the music goes up. Glow activities throughout the week. Gaming & Adventure Camps….just too much to list here. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and check out everything we are doing in 2024! Also ask about other seasonal camps!
Pauli Dough
hello@paulidough.com or paulidough.com
All ages. Pauli Dough offers handcrafted scented and unscented play dough, sensory kits and more! The perfect activities to keep kids busy at home. We also offer custom party favors and sensory bins. Anne, owner, is a mom of two toddlers whose goal is to make parents’ lives a bit easier.
“A” Camp at U of A
University of Arizona
520-621-6891 • rec.arizona.edu
Ansty Nancy
5655 E River Rd., Suite 101 Tucson, AZ 85750
520-639-6458 • antsy-nancy.com
Astronomy Camp
933 N Cherry Ave, Tucson, AZ 85721
520-621-4079 • astronomycamp.org
Cuisine Classique Cooking Camp
1060 W Magee Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
520-797-1677 • cuisineclassique.com/cuisine_classique/summer_kids_camp.htm
Flying Aprons
520-261-1996 • flyingapronstucson@gmail.com. • flyingapronstucson.com
Kid Chefs Summer Camp
1060 W Magee Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
520-797-1677 • sharpknives.com
Loft Cinema Theater Camp
3233 E Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716
520-795-0844 • info@loftcinema.org • loftcinema.org/film/theater-camp
Sage Culinary
520-849-0129 • sageintucson@gmail.com • sageculinary.net
The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum
196 N. Court Ave Tucson, AZ 85701
520-622-0594 • tucsonpresidio.com/summer-camp
Tucson Botanical Gardens
2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712
520-326-9686 • tucsonbotanical.org/education
Tucson Village Farm
4210 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719
520-621-1006 • tucsonvillagefarm@gmail.com • tucsonvillagefarm.arizona.edu/camps
The Circus Academy of Tucson
400 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705 • 928-814-9637 • info@circusacademytucson.com • circusacademytucson.com/camps