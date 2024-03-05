2024 Theme Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 5, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire . Please verify all information directly with camps.



Camps for Kids

Located at Defy Trampoline Park & Main Event • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com

Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Arizona’s most active and theme based camps! We have Animal Camps with horseback riding, petting zoos, face painting, baby llama’s & baby zebras, bunny parties, reptiles. We have Water Camps with fire trucks, water slides, foam parties, water wars. We have LEGO Camps where campers watch and make LEGO movies, and creations – only limited by their imagination. We have Cosmic Camps where the lights go low and the music goes up. Glow activities throughout the week. Gaming & Adventure Camps….just too much to list here. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and check out everything we are doing in 2024! Also ask about other seasonal camps!

Pauli Dough

hello@paulidough.com or paulidough.com

All ages. Pauli Dough offers handcrafted scented and unscented play dough, sensory kits and more! The perfect activities to keep kids busy at home. We also offer custom party favors and sensory bins. Anne, owner, is a mom of two toddlers whose goal is to make parents’ lives a bit easier.

“A” Camp at U of A

University of Arizona

520-621-6891 • rec.arizona.edu

Ansty Nancy

5655 E River Rd., Suite 101 Tucson, AZ 85750

520-639-6458 • antsy-nancy.com

Astronomy Camp

933 N Cherry Ave, Tucson, AZ 85721

520-621-4079 • astronomycamp.org

Cuisine Classique Cooking Camp

1060 W Magee Rd Tucson, AZ 85704

520-797-1677 • cuisineclassique.com/cuisine_classique/summer_kids_camp.htm

Flying Aprons

520-261-1996 • flyingapronstucson@gmail.com. • flyingapronstucson.com



Kid Chefs Summer Camp

1060 W Magee Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

520-797-1677 • sharpknives.com

Loft Cinema Theater Camp

3233 E Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716

520-795-0844 • info@loftcinema.org • loftcinema.org/film/theater-camp

Sage Culinary

520-849-0129 • sageintucson@gmail.com • sageculinary.net

The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum

196 N. Court Ave Tucson, AZ 85701

520-622-0594 • tucsonpresidio.com/summer-camp

Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-326-9686 • tucsonbotanical.org/education

Tucson Village Farm

4210 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719

520-621-1006 • tucsonvillagefarm@gmail.com • tucsonvillagefarm.arizona.edu/camps

The Circus Academy of Tucson

400 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705 • 928-814-9637 • info@circusacademytucson.com • circusacademytucson.com/camps

