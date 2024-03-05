2024 Sports, Dance, & Gymnastics Camps in Phoenix

Listings are continuously being updated (January 17, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire . Please verify all details with camps directly. Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Arizona Royals

34442 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 100, Scottsdale • 480-702-1947 • AZroyals.com

Get ready for summer fun NOT in the sun! AZ Royals offers a unique Summer Camp experience that your child is sure to LOVE! With full-day, half-day, before, and after care options, our summer camps are the perfect summer activity for your child. Wonder what to expect? Our Camps are filled with ACTIVITY, FUN, CREATIVITY, and did we mention fun?

B.E.S.T Sports Camp

7432 E Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale • 623-748-9453 • thebestinaz.com/camps/scottsdale

Ages 3 (potty trained)-15. Experience the B.E.S.T. Sports Camp for Kids in Scottsdale, running from May 28 to August 2! Enjoy peace of mind with 100% security, and indulge in AM/PM snacks, lunch, and sports all day – all indoors. B.E.S.T is where summer fun meets comfort and safety in our 10,000sq ft air-conditioned sports facility!

Cactus Day Camp

6050 N. Invergordon Road, Paradise Valley. 480-836-2267 • cactusdaycamp.com

Ages 4-13. Activities include archery, swimming, gaga, gaming, team sports, tumbling, crafts, dance, model rocketry, mini golf, climbing, cooking, board games, water slide, foam pit and more. We take summer camp to a new level with daily pep rallies and camper’s choice activities and culminate each week with a special event. Optional extended care available. June 5-July 28. 2, 4, 6, or 8 week sessions. Sessions are approximately $600/wk with 2 week minimum. Early bird discount available through February 28. Multiple session and sibling discounts available.

Camp Hubbard

Phoenix, Scottsdale, & Arcadia. 3 Valley locations! 602-786-6789 • camphubbardaz.com

Ages 4.5-14. Campers play a variety of games, sports and activities throughout the day. Weekly themes encourage camper and counselor engagement and tons of fun. May 29- August 2. Half day and full-day options. Sibling Discount. Extended care available. $300-$400

Camps for Kids

Gilbert, Chandler, Tucson, Phoeni x, Prescott • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com

Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Sports Camps throughout Arizona and throughout the year! Our Day Camps are located in trampoline parks like Urban Air Gilbert, Big Air Chandler, Defy Tucson, Altitude Gilbert, & Altitude Phoenix. Our Sleepaway Camps are in the National Forest of Prescott. If you want your child to take a break from screen time and get exercise, there are no better camps than these! In our Day Camps, campers will use attractions such as race car driving, sky ropes, zip lines, rock walls, battle beams, warrior courses, tubes playground, runway tumble tracks, dodgeball, basketball, & of course trampolines. In Prescott, campers will do volleyball, flag football, soccer, Ga Ga ball, & other sports throughout the week among the giant boulders and pine trees. Our camps are active and fun. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and see everything we are doing in 2024! Also ask about other seasonal camps!

Goldfish Swim Schools

Ahwatukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale

goldfishswimschool.com

In addition to weekly swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School also offers Jump Start Clinics during the summer months. Jump Start Clinics are four consecutive days of 30-minute swim lessons that focus on everything from the fundamentals of water safety to fine-tuning stroke technique. Students can make up to one month of progress in just one week!

JSK TaeKwonDo Martial Arts Summer Camp 4111 N, 11th St., Phoenix. 602-710-6109 or JSKTKDAZ.com Ages 4-15yrs. Our Exciting Half Day Camp will keep your kids Active, Fit, Healthy, Safe and out of the Summer Heat! Students learn Important Life Skills, Self Defense Skills, Padded Nunchuck Training, Board Breaking, “Action” Stunt Training and MORE! FOCUS – RESPECT – CONFIDENCE July 8th-12th & July 15th-19th. $199 per week. Mon-Fri. Half Day Morning Time 8am-12noon. (Save 10% off the 2nd week if you register for both)

Kidtastics Swim Program

Your home or one of our heated pools • 480-648-8082 • kidtastics.com Ages 6 months-12 years. Two-week swim programs. Class philosophy is “safety comes first,” which results in children and parents learning water-safety rules and responsibilities.By joining forces with Kidtastics, together we can teach your children the benefits of exercise and fitness, life skills, such as self-discipline, sportsmanship, self-esteem and confidence. Build your child’s self-esteem by making them a confident and safe swimmer! Phoenix Suns Basketball Camps

camps@suns.com or 602-379-CAMP or nba.com/suns/kids/jr-suns/basketball-camps Ages 6-17. This basketball camp offers the finest one-on-one instruction in a safe, positive atmosphere for boys and girls. It’s the perfect camp experience for every hoop-loving kid from beginners looking to learn about the game to advanced players needing to hone their skills. $375. WEST VALLEY: June 10-14 at West Point High School

SOUTHEAST VALLEY: June 17-21 at AHA Gilbert North

NORTH VALLEY: June 24-28 at Thunderbird High School Soccer Shots Phoenix

phoenix.soccershots.com • 602-699-4087 • phoenix@soccershots.com Soccer Shots Phoenix offers dynamic three-hour camps from Monday to Friday, catering to children aged 4-8 years old. The camp provides a structured and engaging environment where children can learn and develop their soccer skills while having fun. Through expert coaching and age-appropriate activities, Soccer Shots Phoenix aims to foster a love for the game and promote physical activity and teamwork among children. The camps are priced at $330 and each camper will receive a camp t-shirt, prize and certificate, and player evaluation.

Xtreme Gymnastics

14000 N Hayden Road Suite 102 ,Scottsdale

480-596-3543 •xtremegymnastics.com



Ages 3-12. Fit-n-Fun camps promote health and fitness while kids are having a blast. In this state-of-the-art facility children will enjoy gymnastics, trampoline, group challenge activities, obstacle courses, team sports, relay races, inflatables and much, much more! The high-energy Xtreme Gymnastics staff is USAG Safety Certified and they lead a new creative theme every week. Camps begin May 28 and run through July 26. Full day, Half day and Weekly rates available. $58-$326.

Apex Sports Camps

4633 East Shea Boulevard • 602-971-5805 • apexsportscamps.com

Arizona Soccer Skills Academy

480-518-3134 • azsoccerskills.com

Aspire Kids Sports Center

480-820-3774 • aspirekidsports.com

AZ Ice

Arcadia, Gilbert, Peoria • 623-256-2860 • azice.com

AZ on the Rocks

16447 N. 91st St., Suite 105, Scottsdale • 801-688-8731 • azontherocks.com !

Beginners Edge Sports Training (B.E.S.T.)

7432 E Tierra Buena Ln, Scottsdale • thebestinaz.com

Big Air Chandler

2840 S. Alma School Road, Chandler • 480-912-5454 • bigairusa.com

Breakthrough Basketball.

Valleywide locations • 866-846-7892 • breakthroughbasketball.com

Challenger Sports International Camps

760-536-4468 • challengersports.com

CheerForce

14575 N. 83rd Place, Scottsdale • 480-757-4351 • cheerforce.com

Christian Golf Leadership Camp

1415 S Westwood, Mesa • 909-592-0617 • willgolfbetter.com/youth-golf-camp

D-BAT Summer Camp

9109 Talking Stick Way, Suite 1A, Scottsdale • 480-591-3228 • dbatscottsdale.com

Dream Team Academy

15955 N. Dial Blvd., Suite 3, Scottsdale • 480-825-7598 • dreamteamacademy.com

Fast Break Youth Basketball League

480-264-7089 • fastbreakybl.com

Gilbert Defense Arts.

1094 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 107, Gilbert • 480-855-7586 • gilbertmartialarts.com

Gold Medal Gymnastics

Chandler and Tempe • 480-557-0006 • goldmedalgym.com

Hi-Five Sports Club

Scottsdale • 602-421-6236 • hifivesportsclubs.com

Hoop Code Showcase Camp

9219 E. Hidden Spur Trail, Scottsdale • 480-509-8443 • hoopcode.com

Impact Gymnastics

7812 N. 12th St. Phoenix • 602-870-7574 • impactgymaz.com

i9 Sports.

Valleywide locations • i9sports.com

JSK TaeKwonDo

3043 N. 24th St., Phoenix. 602-710-6109 • jsktkdaz.com

Jump Athletic Basketball

Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, 16537 N 92nd St., Scottsdale. (602) 540-7669 •

jumpathleticcamps.myshopify.com

Kids Basketball Association

480-335-0221 • kbakids.com

Ninja Kids Camp

16585 N. 92nd St., Suite 112B, Scottsdale. 480-721-2626 • ninjakidscamp.com

Paradise Valley School of Karate

3851 E. Thunderbird Road, Suite B177, Phoenix. 602-867-9204 • pvkarate.com

Phoenix Suns Basketball Camps

Gilbert and Phoenix locations • 602-594-2267 • nba.com/suns/kids/jr-suns-basketball-camps

Precision Martial Arts.

5757 E. McKellips Road, Suite 101, Mesa. 480-833-5537 or mesakidscamp.com

Scottsdale Gymnastics

8662 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. 480-951-0496 • scottsdalegymnastics.com

Seth Corey Tennis Academy

Scottsdale. 602-803-4006 • sethkoreytennis.com

Seton Catholic Prep

1150 N Dobson Rd., Chandler. 480-963-1900 • setoncatholic.org

Soul Fighters HQ

975 E Elliot Rd Suite 106, Tempe • soulfightershq.com

SPF Summer Camp

1830 E Baseline Rd. Suite 108, Mesa. 480-248-9987 or spfparkouracademy.com

Sun Devil Kids Camp

480-727-4744 or fitness.asu.edu

Sun Devil Soccer Camps

500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe • 480-717-8482 • sundevilsoccercamps.com

Thunderbird Football Club

14100 N. 32nd St., Phoenix • 602-565-7256 • thunderbirdfc.org

U.S. Sports Camps

Multiple locations. 800-645-3226 or ussportscamps.com

Victorium Volleyball Club.

480-264-7089 or victoriumsportsscottsdale.com

