2024 Sports, Dance, & Gymnastics Camps in Phoenix

Arizona Royals
34442 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 100, Scottsdale • 480-702-1947 • AZroyals.com
Get ready for summer fun NOT in the sun! AZ Royals offers a unique Summer Camp experience that your child is sure to LOVE! With full-day, half-day, before, and after care options, our summer camps are the perfect summer activity for your child. Wonder what to expect? Our Camps are filled with ACTIVITY, FUN, CREATIVITY, and did we mention fun?
B.E.S.T Sports Camp
7432 E Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale • 623-748-9453 • thebestinaz.com/camps/scottsdale
Ages 3 (potty trained)-15. Experience the B.E.S.T. Sports Camp for Kids in Scottsdale, running from May 28 to August 2! Enjoy peace of mind with 100% security, and indulge in AM/PM snacks, lunch, and sports all day – all indoors. B.E.S.T is where summer fun meets comfort and safety in our 10,000sq ft air-conditioned sports facility!
Cactus Day Camp
6050 N. Invergordon Road, Paradise Valley. 480-836-2267 • cactusdaycamp.com
Ages 4-13. Activities include archery, swimming, gaga, gaming, team sports, tumbling, crafts, dance, model rocketry, mini golf, climbing, cooking, board games, water slide, foam pit and more. We take summer camp to a new level with daily pep rallies and camper’s choice activities and culminate each week with a special event. Optional extended care available. June 5-July 28. 2, 4, 6, or 8 week sessions. Sessions are approximately $600/wk with 2 week minimum. Early bird discount available through February 28. Multiple session and sibling discounts available.
Camp Hubbard
Phoenix, Scottsdale, & Arcadia. 3 Valley locations! 602-786-6789 • camphubbardaz.com
Ages 4.5-14. Campers play a variety of games, sports and activities throughout the day. Weekly themes encourage camper and counselor engagement and tons of fun. May 29- August 2. Half day and full-day options. Sibling Discount. Extended care available. $300-$400
Camps for Kids
Gilbert, Chandler, Tucson, Phoeni
Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Sports Camps throughout Arizona and throughout the year! Our Day Camps are located in trampoline parks like Urban Air Gilbert, Big Air Chandler, Defy Tucson, Altitude Gilbert, & Altitude Phoenix. Our Sleepaway Camps are in the National Forest of Prescott. If you want your child to take a break from screen time and get exercise, there are no better camps than these! In our Day Camps, campers will use attractions such as race car driving, sky ropes, zip lines, rock walls, battle beams, warrior courses, tubes playground, runway tumble tracks, dodgeball, basketball, & of course trampolines. In Prescott, campers will do volleyball, flag football, soccer, Ga Ga ball, & other sports throughout the week among the giant boulders and pine trees. Our camps are active and fun. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and see everything we are doing in 2024! Also ask about other seasonal camps!
Goldfish Swim Schools
Ahwatukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale
goldfishswimschool.com
In addition to weekly swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School also offers Jump Start Clinics during the summer months. Jump Start Clinics are four consecutive days of 30-minute swim lessons that focus on everything from the fundamentals of water safety to fine-tuning stroke technique. Students can make up to one month of progress in just one week!
JSK TaeKwonDo Martial Arts Summer Camp
4111 N, 11th St., Phoenix. 602-710-6109 or JSKTKDAZ.com
Ages 4-15yrs. Our Exciting Half Day Camp will keep your kids Active, Fit, Healthy, Safe and out of the Summer Heat! Students learn Important Life Skills, Self Defense Skills, Padded Nunchuck Training, Board Breaking, “Action” Stunt Training and MORE! FOCUS – RESPECT – CONFIDENCE July 8th-12th & July 15th-19th. $199 per week. Mon-Fri. Half Day Morning Time 8am-12noon. (Save 10% off the 2nd week if you register for both)
Kidtastics Swim Program
Your home or one of our heated pools • 480-648-8082 • kidtastics.com
Ages 6 months-12 years. Two-week swim programs. Class philosophy is “safety comes first,” which results in children and parents learning water-safety rules and responsibilities.By joining forces with Kidtastics, together we can teach your children the benefits of exercise and fitness, life skills, such as self-discipline, sportsmanship, self-esteem and confidence.
Build your child’s self-esteem by making them a confident and safe swimmer!
Phoenix Suns Basketball Camps
camps@suns.com or 602-379-CAMP or nba.com/suns/kids/jr-suns/basketball-camps
Ages 6-17. This basketball camp offers the finest one-on-one instruction in a safe, positive atmosphere for boys and girls. It’s the perfect camp experience for every hoop-loving kid from beginners looking to learn about the game to advanced players needing to hone their skills. $375.
WEST VALLEY: June 10-14 at West Point High School
SOUTHEAST VALLEY: June 17-21 at AHA Gilbert North
NORTH VALLEY: June 24-28 at Thunderbird High School
Soccer Shots Phoenix
phoenix.soccershots.com • 602-699-4087 • phoenix@soccershots.com
Xtreme Gymnastics
14000 N Hayden Road Suite 102 ,Scottsdale
480-596-3543 •xtremegymnastics.com
Ages 3-12. Fit-n-Fun camps promote health and fitness while kids are having a blast. In this state-of-the-art facility children will enjoy gymnastics, trampoline, group challenge activities, obstacle courses, team sports, relay races, inflatables and much, much more! The high-energy Xtreme Gymnastics staff is USAG Safety Certified and they lead a new creative theme every week. Camps begin May 28 and run through July 26. Full day, Half day and Weekly rates available. $58-$326.
Apex Sports Camps
4633 East Shea Boulevard • 602-971-5805 • apexsportscamps.com
Arizona Soccer Skills Academy
480-518-3134 • azsoccerskills.com
Aspire Kids Sports Center
480-820-3774 • aspirekidsports.com
AZ Ice
Arcadia, Gilbert, Peoria • 623-256-2860 • azice.com
AZ on the Rocks
16447 N. 91st St., Suite 105, Scottsdale • 801-688-8731 • azontherocks.com!
Beginners Edge Sports Training (B.E.S.T.)
7432 E Tierra Buena Ln, Scottsdale • thebestinaz.com
Big Air Chandler
2840 S. Alma School Road, Chandler • 480-912-5454 • bigairusa.com
Breakthrough Basketball.
Valleywide locations • 866-846-7892 • breakthroughbasketball.com
Challenger Sports International Camps
760-536-4468 • challengersports.com
CheerForce
14575 N. 83rd Place, Scottsdale • 480-757-4351 • cheerforce.com
Christian Golf Leadership Camp
1415 S Westwood, Mesa • 909-592-0617 • willgolfbetter.com/youth-golf-camp
D-BAT Summer Camp
9109 Talking Stick Way, Suite 1A, Scottsdale • 480-591-3228 • dbatscottsdale.com
Dream Team Academy
15955 N. Dial Blvd., Suite 3, Scottsdale • 480-825-7598 • dreamteamacademy.com
Fast Break Youth Basketball League
480-264-7089 • fastbreakybl.com
Gilbert Defense Arts.
1094 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 107, Gilbert • 480-855-7586 • gilbertmartialarts.com
Gold Medal Gymnastics
Chandler and Tempe • 480-557-0006 • goldmedalgym.com
Hi-Five Sports Club
Scottsdale • 602-421-6236 • hifivesportsclubs.com
Hoop Code Showcase Camp
9219 E. Hidden Spur Trail, Scottsdale • 480-509-8443 • hoopcode.com
Impact Gymnastics
7812 N. 12th St. Phoenix • 602-870-7574 • impactgymaz.com
i9 Sports.
Valleywide locations • i9sports.com
JSK TaeKwonDo
3043 N. 24th St., Phoenix. 602-710-6109 • jsktkdaz.com
Jump Athletic Basketball
Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, 16537 N 92nd St., Scottsdale. (602) 540-7669 •
jumpathleticcamps.myshopify.com
Kids Basketball Association
480-335-0221 • kbakids.com
Ninja Kids Camp
16585 N. 92nd St., Suite 112B, Scottsdale. 480-721-2626 • ninjakidscamp.com
Paradise Valley School of Karate
3851 E. Thunderbird Road, Suite B177, Phoenix. 602-867-9204 • pvkarate.com
Phoenix Suns Basketball Camps
Gilbert and Phoenix locations • 602-594-2267 • nba.com/suns/kids/jr-suns-basketball-camps
Precision Martial Arts.
5757 E. McKellips Road, Suite 101, Mesa. 480-833-5537 or mesakidscamp.com
Scottsdale Gymnastics
8662 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. 480-951-0496 • scottsdalegymnastics.com
Seth Corey Tennis Academy
Scottsdale. 602-803-4006 • sethkoreytennis.com
Seton Catholic Prep
1150 N Dobson Rd., Chandler. 480-963-1900 • setoncatholic.org
Soul Fighters HQ
975 E Elliot Rd Suite 106, Tempe • soulfightershq.com
SPF Summer Camp
1830 E Baseline Rd. Suite 108, Mesa. 480-248-9987 or spfparkouracademy.com
Sun Devil Kids Camp
480-727-4744 or fitness.asu.edu
Sun Devil Soccer Camps
500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe • 480-717-8482 • sundevilsoccercamps.com
Thunderbird Football Club
14100 N. 32nd St., Phoenix • 602-565-7256 • thunderbirdfc.org
U.S. Sports Camps
Multiple locations. 800-645-3226 or ussportscamps.com
Victorium Volleyball Club.
480-264-7089 or victoriumsportsscottsdale.com
