2024 Theme Camps in Phoenix

Camps for Kids

Gilbert, Chandler, Tucson, Phoeni x, Prescott • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com

Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Arizona’s most active and theme based camps! We have Animal Camps with horseback riding, petting zoos, face painting, baby llama’s & baby zebras, bunny parties, reptiles. We have Water Camps with fire trucks, water slides, foam parties, water wars. We have LEGO Camps where campers watch and make LEGO movies, and creations – only limited by their imagination. We have Cosmic Camps where the lights go low and the music goes up. Glow activities throughout the week. Gaming & Adventure Camps….just too much to list here. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and check out everything we are doing in 2024! Also ask about other seasonal camps!

Kindness Camp

10 S. Gilbert Rd, Gilbert • 480-695-7847 • kindnesscamp.com

Grades 4th-6th (girls). Can you imagine what it would be like to go to middle school knowing your value and being able to speak up for yourself? Kindness Camp teaches young girls how to be KIND leaders. We believe that when a girl is confident, cares for her emotional well-being, communicates respectfully, and accepts others’ differences, she will be the kind of leader our world needs. Kindness Camp is led by Annie Joy who is a certified Life Coach with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Session options: June 3rd-7th, June 10th-14th, June 17th-21st. All camps run from 10:30a.m – 12:30 p.m. $145 per camper.

Pauli Dough

hello@paulidough.com or paulidough.com

All ages. Pauli Dough offers handcrafted scented and unscented play dough, sensory kits and more! The perfect activities to keep kids busy at home. We also offer custom party favors and sensory bins. Anne, owner, is a mom of two toddlers whose goal is to make parents’ lives a bit easier.

Sweet & Sassy Salon

8960 Talking Stick Way Suite 2, Scottsdale. 602-560-6681. sweetandsassy. com/scottsdale

Get ready for the ultimate glam experience at Sweet & Sassy for all kids! Introducing Glam Camp – the coolest weekday hangout for your kids during school breaks, summer and holidays. Our camps are jam-packed with awesome updos, makeup magic, dazzling nails, super fun crafts, and themed games that will make your kids’ day! Just a heads up, we’re all about safety, so remember to pack a nut-free lunch and a drink for your little glam squad. For the inside scoop on daily themes, hop onto our Sweet & Sassy website. And if you’ve got more than one kiddo to bring, give us a buzz because we’ve got some booking magic to do. Let the glam adventures begin! 10am-3:30pm. $55-$225

Arizona Museum of Natural History

53 N. Macdonald, Mesa. 480-644-2230 • arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org

Paula Jacqueline Cakes and Pastries

4151 N. Marshall Way, Suite 8, Scottsdale. 602-737-8676 • paulajacqueline.eventbrite.com

Phoenix Youth Circus Arts

Emerson Elementary School, 915 E Palm Lane, Phoenix. phxyouthcircus.org/summercamp

Classic Cooking

10411 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, Scottsdale. 480-502-0177 • ccacademy.edu

Desert Hills Community School of Music

34605 N. Tom Darlington Road, Scottsdale • deserthillsmusic.org

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale. franklloydwright.org/camp

Happy Valley School

7140 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. 623-695-9915 • happyvalleyschool.org

It’s All About Etiquette

Scottsdale location TBD. 480-510-6346 • i tsallaboutetiquette.com

Little Big Minds Spanish Immersion Camp

1973 E. Maryland Ave. Phoenix • 602-900-0403 • littlebigmindspreschool.com/summer-camp-registration/

KidsPark

Peoria and North Phoenix. kidspark.com

Michaels

Valleywide • michaels.com/camp-creatology

More than Modeling

4425 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale • 480-442-9833 • morethanmodeling.com

Phoenix Film Foundation

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Ste 1059, Phoenix, AZ 85054 • phoenixfilmfestival.com/education/filmsummercamp

Sur La Table

Kierland Commons & Scottsdale Fashion Square. surlatable.com

The Jones-Gordon School

4800 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley. 480-563-5588 • jonesgordon.org/summer

The FrenchAm Schools

2031 N. Arizona Ave., Suite 2, Chandler. 480-681-6100 • frencham.org

