2024 Dance, Drama, and Music Camps in Phoenix

Listings are continuously being updated (January 17, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information with camps directly. Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Ballet Arizona

2835 E Washington St., Phoenix. 602-381-0188, school@balletaz.org or balletaz.org

Ages 4-12. This is a fantastic opportunity for children to grow their confidence and expand their knowledge under the guidance of highly experienced instructors. No previous ballet experience is necessary. Sessions are 2 or 4 weeks from June 10-July 5, 2024. Classes are scheduled in the afternoon and early evening. Pre-registration is required. Registration will close May 10, 2024.

Childsplay

900 S. Mitchell Drive, Tempe. 480-921-5722 or childsplayaz.org/summer

Ages 4-17. Themed classes for ages 4-12, mainstage productions at the iconic Tempe Center for the Arts, stagecraft and crew opportunities, and teen internships that promise growth and fun. From Hogwarts enchantment to The Lightning Thief’s adventures, Comedy Improv hilarity to Minecraft creativity, and the timeless tales of Beauty and the Beast— With over 40 class options, there’s something thrilling for everyone.



One-week or multi-week classes, with full-day options for ages 6+ and half-day classes tailored for ages 4-6. May 28 to July 26, featuring new classes each week. Extended care is available for added convenience. Half-day classes start at just $135, while full-day classes range from $230 – 260 per week.

Do Re Mi School of the Arts – Summer Company 2024

6947 E. McDonald Dr. Paradise Valley. info@doremischool.com. Call or text 480-616-0888 • doremischool.com/summer-camp

Ages 4-18. From Fine Arts camp to Musical Theatre camp, students will receive professional instruction in theatre, music, and dance. Each camp culminates with a full musical theatre production! 3-week session: July 8 – July 27. Tuition range: $375 – $750. Extended camp available. Join the Do Re Mi family today!





East Valley Children’s Theatre

4501 E. Main St., Mesa. 480-756-3828 • evct.org

Ages 5-17. EVCT Summer Camps have four different in-person summer camp programs running May 30-July 14: Imagination Theatre Camp for kids aged 5-8, Musical Theatre Camp & Theatre Workshop Camp for kids aged 8-15, and a Four Day Acting Intensive for kids aged 11-17. Participants learn performance techniques, teamwork, and communication skills and have FUN in a non-competitive, educational atmosphere. Instructors are local theatre professionals in the field of dance, music, and theatre.

Girls Rock! Phoenix

1216 E Apache Dr., Tempe. girlsrockphx@gmail.com. girlsrockphoenix.org

Grades 3-12. Girls Rock! Phoenix is a summer camp for girls and gender nonconforming youth, where they learn to play an instrument, form a band and write a song with their peers, and perform it on stage. 2024 camp will be hosted at New School for the Arts and Academics in Tempe, AZ June 17-21 for grades 6-12 and June 24-28 for Grades 3-6, with a showcase for all campers on June 29!

Paige Productions Youth Theater

13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills. • 480-375-8058 • www.paigeproductionsAZ.com

Paige Productions Theater is a refreshing theater alternative in the East Valley. Students learn acting, singing, & dancing from a two-time award-winning ariZoni-winning director. Owner/Artistic Director, Paige Beckman has taught theater in Fountain Hills for more than a decade. 2024 Summer Camp musicals include Madagascar a Musical Adventure Jr., Disney’s The Aristocats Kids, & Wicked OZ. Each show features 2 fully produced performances for the community. A new Studio Art Camp will be offered this year, featuring sketching, drawing & shading with mixed media. Additional camps include Acting & Improvisation, as well as Sonic, Mario, & Princess-themed camps. One & two-week options, something for every skill level. May 29-July 26 9:00 am-3:00 pm. Camps vary, approximately $125-$400. Enroll early for best discounts.

Studio Art Camp (May 29-31) – Unleash Your Creativity!

Madagascar: A Musical Adventure JR Summer Camp (June 3-14) – Get Ready to Move It, Move It!

The Aristocats KIDS Summer Camp (June 17-28) – Purr-fectly Magical!

Acting & Improv Summer Camp (July 8-11) – Lights, Camera, Action!

Sonic, Mario & Princess Summer Acting Camp (July 8-11) – Game On!

The Wicked Wizard of OZ Summer Camp (July 15-26) – Follow the Yellow Brick Road!

Peoria Music Academy

Call OR Text: (602) 612-6187 • hello@peoriamusicacademy.com • peoriamusicacademy.com/2024-summer-camps/

Join Peoria Music Academy for a week of fun and educational music classes to make your kid the star! Our June through July camps are great for beginning students just starting a new instrument AND intermediate students ready to level up their musical skills. Pick a camp (or a few!) and play a new instrument, compose a song, or even join a rock band with experienced instructors. Get ready to play with PMA!



Phoenix Conservatory of Music

1316 E Cheery Lynn Rd, Phoenix. 602-353-9900 • pcmrocks.org/learn-to-play/ summer-camp



Ages 5-18 learn to play and read music, experiencing different styles; plus music games, songwriting and beatmaking, make-and-take instrument activities. Themes include College Prep Bootcamp (free!), Beats by Girls (free!), Drum Line Readiness, Piano Pals, Guitar Pals, Beat Making, All About Strings, Music Around the World, Camp Rock 4 Kidz, and Camp Rock. 9 a.m. to noon (ages 5-9), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ages 7-10 and 9-13), 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ages 14-18). Choose from three, four- and five- day sessions June-July. Extended care available. $45-$120/session. Participants should pack water and lunch.



Rising Youth Arts Camp

1202 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix AZ 85004 • 602-551-6074 • risingyouththeatre.org/camp

Ages 5-18. Rising Youth Theatre’s multi-arts camps are a joyful and inclusive way to spend the summer – perfect for creative kids looking for a community. Two-week long sessions provide young people with a collaborative learning environment to explore theatre, dance and visual art with some of the most creative professional teaching artists in the Valley. Our production class gives teens the chance to develop and perform in an original play with Rising Youth artists! 2-Week Long Multi Arts Camps for ages 5-14 and 4-Week Teen Production Camp for ages 13-18. Camps are 9am to 3pm. Extended care available 8 am to 9am and 3 pm to 5 pm. $400/ 2-week session. $25/week for before care. $50/week for after care. $800/production camp(4 weeks). Sliding scale and scholarships always available.

Valley Youth Theatre

525 N. First Street, Phoenix • 602-253-8188 • vyt.com/education

Ages 5 and up. Valley Youth Theatre provides camps and classes all year long! Our classes and programs offer a place where children from diverse backgrounds can learn and grow as individuals, performers, and future community leaders. We offer two, one-week-long sessions of Spring Break musical theatre camp in March, and two, four-week-long sessions of Summer musical theatre camp in June and July.

Tippi Toes Dance

Locations in Scottsdale/Phoenix and Chandler/Gilbert areas. www.tippitoesdance.com

Chandler phone: 480-933-2623, Scottsdale: 623-252-1105

Tippi Toes is excited to offer several new dance camps for Arizona families this summer! Families can choose half or full day camps with varying themes: Royalty Camp, Wild About Tippi Toes Camp, Aloha! From Tippi Toes Beach Camp, Dance Around the World Camp, Bright Lights, Big City Camp and Storybook Camp. 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. $225 half day, $400 full day. Sibling discounts available. Extended Care available.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

7701 W Paradise Ln. • 623-776-8400 x0 • azbroadway.org

Arizona School of Classical Ballet

20820 N. 25th Place, Suite 100-112, Phoenix. 602-494-3400 • azballet.com

Art and Sol Performing Arts

7901 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 480-540-9208 • artandsolprogram.com

ASU Performing Arts Camp

50 East Gammage Parkway., Tempe. 480-965-3823 • musicdancetheatre.asu.edu/summercamp

Camp Broadway

Tempe. asugammage.com

Center Stage Academy

2335 S. Lindsay Road, Suite 102-A, Gilbert. 480-370-1784 • centerstage.academy

Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler. 480-782-2680 • chandlercenter.org/youth-programs/camp-kids

Chandler Children’s Choir

1251 E. Southern Ave., Tempe. 480-699-9846 • chandlerchildrenschoir.org/Summer-Academy

CYT Phoenix

Locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale • 480-310-0366 • cytphoenix.org/camps

Dance Theater West

3925 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. 602-840-3883 • dancetheaterwest.com

Desert Foothills Theater at Holland Center

34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. 480-488-1981 • dftheater.org/education-home

Desert Hills Community School of Music

34605 N. Tom Darlington Road, Scottsdale. (480) 869-7660 • deserthillsmusic.org/summer-camp

Desert Stages Theatre

Scottsdale location TBD. 480-483-1664 • desertstages.org/summer-camp

Do Re Mi School of the Arts

480-616-0888 • doremischool.com/summer-camp

Fountain Hills Theater

11445 N Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills 480-837-9661 x3 or www.fhtaz.org

Greasepaint Theatre

Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 E. Second St., Scottsdale • 480-949-7529 • greasepaint.org

Metropolitan Youth Symphony

977 E. Broadway Road, Mesa. 480-456-9501 • azmys.org

Music Together in Phoenix

3241 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix. 602-363-8202 or musictogetherinphx.com

Musical Theatre of Anthem

42201 N. 21st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem. 623-336-6001 • musicaltheatreofanthem.org

My Sing School

Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 North Power Road, Mesa. mysingschool.com

Phoenix Theatre Company

1825 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-254-2151 • phoenixtheatre.com/engage-learn/summer-camp

Phoenix Youth Circus Arts

Capitol Elementary School, 330 N 16th Ave, Phoenix. phxyouthcircus.org/summercamp

School of Rock

Gilbert and Scottsdale. schoolofrock.com

SHINE! Performing Arts Summer Camp

Tucson Girls Chorus, 4020 E River Rd., Tucson • tucsongirlschorus.org/shine

Summerworks Camp

10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria • 623-815-7930 • theaterworks.org/summer-works-camp

Stage Dreams Youth Theater

8542 W. Deer Valley Road, Peoria • 623-252-9001 • stagedreams.net

The Be Kind People Project

bkpp.org/summer

Tutu School of Scottsdale

6969 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 165, Scottsdale. 602-734-9950 • tutuschoolscottsdale.com

