2024 Dance, Drama, and Music Camps in Tucson

School of Rock Tucson

6586 East Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85715

833-887-7625 or schoolofrock.com/locations/tucson/our-school

Do you want to learn how to play in a band or learn to write songs? School of Rock Tucson offers a wide variety of music camps and workshops that cover topics such as these. Our local music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals. June 3-July 26.

Camp runs Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 3:00pm each day

Each day will consist of rehearsals, practice time, and fun music-based games and activities

On Friday, campers will play and perform the songs they’ve been working on throughout the week!

Allegro Guitar Camps

4641 North 1st Ave Suite 5, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-670-9162 info@AllegroSchoolOfMusic.net

Arts Express Summer Camp

PMB 138, 4729 E Sunrise, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-319-0400 • arts-express.org

Arts for All

2520 N Oracle Rd. Tucson. 520-622-4100 or artsforallinc.org/summer-arts-camp

Arizona Rose Youth Theater

5800 Arizona Pavilions Dr Box 2031, Cortaro, AZ 85652

520-888-0509 • arizonarosetheater.com

Ballet Rincon Academy of Dance

10544 E. Seven Generations Way Tucson, Arizona 85747 • 520-574-2804 • ballet-rincon.com

Centre Stage Dance Studio Summer Camps

10370 N La Canada Dr #170, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

520-498-0093 • centrestageov.com

CYT Tucson Summer Camps

7090 N Oracle Rd, Ste 178-197, Tucson, AZ 85704

520-261-4383 • CYTTucson.org

Dance Force

Foothills: 5445 N Kolb Rd #123 Tucson, AZ 85750 • 520-577-7100

Eastside: 7355 S Houghton Rd #111 Tucson, AZ 85747 • 520-207-7592 • danceforce-1.com

Drama Kids International

Northwest Tucson, 3301 W. Overton Road • East Tucson, 6188 E Pima Street • Rita Ranch Area, 9400 S Atterbury Wash Way • 520-304-2876 • dramakids.com

Gaslight Music Hall

13005 N Oracle Rd #165, Tucson, AZ 85739

520-529-1000 • gaslightmusichall.com

Gaslight Theatre

7010 E Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85739

520-886-9428 • thegaslighttheatre.com

Kids Unlimited

6066 N Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 • 520-293-1225 • kustars.com

Live Theatre Workshop

5317 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-327-4242 • livetheatreworkshop.org

Saguaro City Music Theater

10240 N Valle Del Oro Drive, Tucson, AZ 85737

520-809-5729 • saguarocity.org

School of Rock Camps

6586 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715

833-887-7625 • schoolofrock.com

Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Summer Camp

738 N 5th Ave, Ste 131, Tucson, AZ 85705

520-448-3300 • scoundrelandscamp.org

Shine! Performing Arts Camp

4020 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ

520-577-6064 • Tucsongirlschorus.org

Quest for Education and Arts

7570 N Paseo Del Norte Tucson, AZ 85704

520-818-8064 • questforeducationandarts.com

Troubadour Theatre Summer Camp

3308 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716

520-790-6876 • troubadourtheatre.com

Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus

5770 E Pima St, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-296-6277 • boyschorus.org/adventure

The Circus Academy of Tucson

400 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705 • 928-814-9637 • circusacademytucson.com/camps

Viva Performing Arts Dance Studio

4563 S. Park Ave Tucson, AZ 85714 • 520-544-9543 • vivaperformingarts.com

