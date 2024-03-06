2024 Dance, Drama, and Music Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 6, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information with camps directly.
Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Arizona Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!
School of Rock Tucson
6586 East Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85715
833-887-7625 or schoolofrock.com/locations/tucson/our-school
Do you want to learn how to play in a band or learn to write songs? School of Rock Tucson offers a wide variety of music camps and workshops that cover topics such as these. Our local music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals. June 3-July 26.
- Camp runs Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 3:00pm each day
- Each day will consist of rehearsals, practice time, and fun music-based games and activities
- On Friday, campers will play and perform the songs they’ve been working on throughout the week!
Allegro Guitar Camps
4641 North 1st Ave Suite 5, Tucson, AZ 85718
520-670-9162 info@AllegroSchoolOfMusic.net
Arts Express Summer Camp
PMB 138, 4729 E Sunrise, Tucson, AZ 85718
520-319-0400 • arts-express.org
Arts for All
2520 N Oracle Rd. Tucson. 520-622-4100 or artsforallinc.org/summer-arts-camp
Arizona Rose Youth Theater
5800 Arizona Pavilions Dr Box 2031, Cortaro, AZ 85652
520-888-0509 • arizonarosetheater.com
Ballet Rincon Academy of Dance
10544 E. Seven Generations Way Tucson, Arizona 85747 • 520-574-2804 • ballet-rincon.com
Centre Stage Dance Studio Summer Camps
10370 N La Canada Dr #170, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
520-498-0093 • centrestageov.com
CYT Tucson Summer Camps
7090 N Oracle Rd, Ste 178-197, Tucson, AZ 85704
520-261-4383 • CYTTucson.org
Dance Force
Foothills: 5445 N Kolb Rd #123 Tucson, AZ 85750 • 520-577-7100
Eastside: 7355 S Houghton Rd #111 Tucson, AZ 85747 • 520-207-7592 • danceforce-1.com
Drama Kids International
Northwest Tucson, 3301 W. Overton Road • East Tucson, 6188 E Pima Street • Rita Ranch Area, 9400 S Atterbury Wash Way • 520-304-2876 • dramakids.com
Gaslight Music Hall
13005 N Oracle Rd #165, Tucson, AZ 85739
520-529-1000 • gaslightmusichall.com
Gaslight Theatre
7010 E Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85739
520-886-9428 • thegaslighttheatre.com
Kids Unlimited
6066 N Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 • 520-293-1225 • kustars.com
Live Theatre Workshop
5317 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712
520-327-4242 • livetheatreworkshop.org
Saguaro City Music Theater
10240 N Valle Del Oro Drive, Tucson, AZ 85737
520-809-5729 • saguarocity.org
School of Rock Camps
6586 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715
833-887-7625 • schoolofrock.com
Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Summer Camp
738 N 5th Ave, Ste 131, Tucson, AZ 85705
520-448-3300 • scoundrelandscamp.org
Shine! Performing Arts Camp
4020 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ
520-577-6064 • Tucsongirlschorus.org
Quest for Education and Arts
7570 N Paseo Del Norte Tucson, AZ 85704
520-818-8064 • questforeducationandarts.com
Troubadour Theatre Summer Camp
3308 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716
520-790-6876 • troubadourtheatre.com
Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus
5770 E Pima St, Tucson, AZ 85712
520-296-6277 • boyschorus.org/adventure
The Circus Academy of Tucson
400 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705 • 928-814-9637 • circusacademytucson.com/camps
Viva Performing Arts Dance Studio
4563 S. Park Ave Tucson, AZ 85714 • 520-544-9543 • vivaperformingarts.com
For information about being part of our of our online summer camps directory, contact us.