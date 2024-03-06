Support for Perinatal Mental Health Conditions

Postpartum Support International is a non-profit organization that focuses on raising awareness of Perinatal Mental Health conditions and provides support services at no cost.

Many people — up to 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men — experience depression or anxiety during the perinatal period (throughout pregnancy and for the first year after delivery or loss) and these conditions are more common than any other pregnancy complication.

Postpartum Support International offers a directory of services on their website that helps expectant and new parents, as well as people who have experienced pregnancy loss, find local Perinatal Mental Health care providers.

The organization also has volunteers — many of whom have personal experience with perinatal mental health challenges — who team up with patients in need, and provide understanding, support, and resources.

Perinatal Mental Health conditions affect people regardless of age, race or ethnicity, language, geography, health status, country of origin, education, or income. Even though these conditions are common, only about 1 in 4 people who have them are diagnosed and get treatment. Untreated, they can cause babies to be born underweight, interfere with parent-child bonding, and lead to substance abuse or family conflict.

“One of the hardest things about perinatal mental health conditions is that women are afraid to talk about them, for fear of being seen as a bad parent. There is tremendous pressure on expectant and new parents to be happy, even though this period can be very stressful,” said Elizabeth Wood, Board Chairperson. “The good news is that more people understand that these are medical conditions and that they can be treated, managed, and overcome,” Wood added.

Families who are dealing with perinatal mental health issues need to know that help and support are there for them. More health care providers are now trained to identify and treat these conditions and both online and in-person support groups are widely available.

If someone you know is struggling with postpartum depression, anxiety, or other Perinatal Mental Health conditions, you can reach Postpartum Support International by calling or texting their helpline at 1-800-944-4773 or by going to their website at postpartum.net