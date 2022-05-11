Shamrock Farms’ Kid-Friendly Design Contest

Shamrock Farms is turning 100 this year and the brand’s beloved spokes-cow Roxie is getting a brand-new outfit to celebrate!

Happening now, kids (and kids at heart!) are invited to design Roxie’s “Birthday Best” outfit for a chance to have their artwork featured on upcoming Shamrock Farms milk cartons and a $10,000 cash prize. Additional entry details are listed below:

To Enter: Contestants can head to Shamrock Farms’ Instagram and Twitter pages to download the Roxie outline and get designing (must be 13 years old at the time of entry or have express permission from your parent to enter and accept the prize). Or get the Roxie Design Stencil Contestants can head to Shamrock Farms’ Instagram and Twitter pages to download the Roxie outline and get designing (must be 13 years old at the time of entry or have express permission from your parent to enter and accept the prize). Or get the Roxie Design Stencil here . Shamrock Farms Roxie birthday design contest official Rules are here

To Submit: Entries can be submitted via Instagram: @ Entries can be submitted via Instagram: @ ShamrockFarmsMilk or Twitter: @ ShamrockFarms by following and tagging @ShamrockFarmsMilk and using #RoxiesBDayDesignContest now through May 20.

Winner Announced: The winner will be contacted by June 17, 2022.

The design contest is just one of the many ways Shamrock Farms is involving the community in their celebrations. Additionally, the brand will be donating 100,000 servings of milk throughout the year to local food banks.