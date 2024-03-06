2024 Special Needs Summer Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 6, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information with camps directly.
Autism Academy for Education and Development
6880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710, plus a fully Online campus.
480-525-6197 or AAED.ORG
AAED is a fully accredited, private, K-12+ school that specializes in educating students with autism. AAED is staffed with certified teachers and therapists. Small classroom sizes are maintained to maximize individual attention and address the needs of each student. Experts engage students by using a multi-sensory approach to learning and real-world experiences. Here your child will learn academic content along with Music, Art, PE, Life Skills, and Technology. Funding options available! Call us today!
Camp Not-A-Wheeze
Heber, AZ • 602-336-6575 • campnotawheeze.org
Accepting ages 7-14 years old. Camp Not-A-Wheeze is a unique recreational, educational overnight program helping children with asthma and / or allergic conditions learn effective management skills for their conditions. Camp provides recreational activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, water slides, petting zoo, music, hiking, and more. The activities allow children to exercise control over their disease and learn to lead active lives while learning to successfully manage their chronic illness – all while under the watchful eye of volunteer medical professionals (Physicians, Respiratory Therapists, Nurses, Pharmacists, Paramedics, NP/PA’s). 2024 Camp dates are June 9 thru 15 in Heber, AZ. The cost to attend is $1,050 – scholarships are available to those who qualify. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, please complete application when registering on website. We look forward to seeing you at camp!
Camp Then And Now
5101 S. Senator Hwy., Prescott (Camp Wamatochick) • 602-888-9448 • thenandnowicc.com/camp-then-now
Ages 11-15. Camp Then And Now we make it our mission to provide a camp environment that inspires, empowers, and builds character by surrounding our campers in a safe and creative atmosphere. From the time our campers arrive to the moment you collect them at the end of their visit each activity they complete has been curated with them in mind. Our camp is small but mighty. We offer almost an 4:1 ratio – four campers to everyone staff members. We will be enjoying the great outdoors but exploring walking trails, playing outside sports as well as nights by the campfire. Camp for mindfulness runs June 8-11.
The H.E.A.R.T. Center – Horsin Around Day Camps, Overnight Camps & Vocational Training Camps. Phoenix, AZ and Happy Jack, AZ. 818-613-6394 •theheart-center.com/camps
Ages 7-22. We offer day camps, overnight camps and vocational training camps for youth and young adults with autism and related disorders.
Arts for All
2520 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705
520-622-4100 or artsforallinc.org/summer-arts-camp
Camp Abilities
1200 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745
520-235-2582 • campabilitiestucson.com
Camp Candlelight
Whispering Hope Ranch , 2273 E Colcord Rd. , Payson • epilepsy.com/events/2023/camp-candlelight
Camp Civitan
5008 Camp Civitan Rd, Williams
602-953-2944 • civitanfoundationaz.com/camp-civitan
Camp Crescent Moon for Kids with Sickle Cell Disease
Campsite located in Pacific Palisades, California. campcrescentmoon.org
Camp Soaring Eagle
595 North Aspaas Road, Cornville
928-284-9393 • campsoaringeagle.org
Dream Street Arizona
424-333-1371 • dreamstreetfoundation.org/camp-information/arizona
Lions Camp Tatiyee
5283 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside
480-380-4254 • camptatiyee.org
Caring Connections
921 S Prudence Rd., Tucson, AZ 85710
520-639-4557 • ccsneeds.com/summer-program
Compassion Camp
7493 N Oracle Rd, #103 Tucson, AZ 85704
520-820-6275 • integrativetouch.org/healing-center/camps
Tucson J’s Disability Program Services
2520 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705
520-299-3000 • cpaige@tucsonjcc.org • tucsonjcc.org/culture-community/equality-diversity-inclusion/arts-for-all
