2024 Special Needs Summer Camps in Tucson

Autism Academy for Education and Development

6880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710, plus a fully Online campus.

480-525-6197 or AAED.ORG

AAED is a fully accredited, private, K-12+ school that specializes in educating students with autism. AAED is staffed with certified teachers and therapists. Small classroom sizes are maintained to maximize individual attention and address the needs of each student. Experts engage students by using a multi-sensory approach to learning and real-world experiences. Here your child will learn academic content along with Music, Art, PE, Life Skills, and Technology. Funding options available! Call us today!

Camp Not-A-Wheeze

Heber, AZ • 602-336-6575 • campnotawheeze.org

Accepting ages 7-14 years old. Camp Not-A-Wheeze is a unique recreational, educational overnight program helping children with asthma and / or allergic conditions learn effective management skills for their conditions. Camp provides recreational activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, water slides, petting zoo, music, hiking, and more. The activities allow children to exercise control over their disease and learn to lead active lives while learning to successfully manage their chronic illness – all while under the watchful eye of volunteer medical professionals (Physicians, Respiratory Therapists, Nurses, Pharmacists, Paramedics, NP/PA’s). 2024 Camp dates are June 9 thru 15 in Heber, AZ. The cost to attend is $1,050 – scholarships are available to those who qualify. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, please complete application when registering on website. We look forward to seeing you at camp!

Camp Then And Now

5101 S. Senator Hwy., Prescott (Camp Wamatochick) • 602-888-9448 • thenandnowicc.com/camp-then-now

Ages 11-15. Camp Then And Now we make it our mission to provide a camp environment that inspires, empowers, and builds character by surrounding our campers in a safe and creative atmosphere. From the time our campers arrive to the moment you collect them at the end of their visit each activity they complete has been curated with them in mind. Our camp is small but mighty. We offer almost an 4:1 ratio – four campers to everyone staff members. We will be enjoying the great outdoors but exploring walking trails, playing outside sports as well as nights by the campfire. Camp for mindfulness runs June 8-11.

The H.E.A.R.T. Center – Horsin Around Day Camps, Overnight Camps & Vocational Training Camps. Phoenix, AZ and Happy Jack, AZ. 818-613-6394 •theheart-center.com/camps

Ages 7-22. We offer day camps, overnight camps and vocational training camps for youth and young adults with autism and related disorders.

Arts for All

2520 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

520-622-4100 or artsforallinc.org/summer-arts-camp

Camp Abilities

1200 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

520-235-2582 • campabilitiestucson.com

Camp Candlelight

Whispering Hope Ranch , 2273 E Colcord Rd. , Payson • epilepsy.com/events/2023/camp-candlelight

Camp Civitan

5008 Camp Civitan Rd, Williams

602-953-2944 • civitanfoundationaz.com/camp-civitan

Camp Crescent Moon for Kids with Sickle Cell Disease

Campsite located in Pacific Palisades, California. campcrescentmoon.org

Camp Soaring Eagle

595 North Aspaas Road, Cornville

928-284-9393 • campsoaringeagle.org

Dream Street Arizona

424-333-1371 • dreamstreetfoundation.org/camp-information/arizona

Lions Camp Tatiyee

5283 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside

480-380-4254 • camptatiyee.org

Caring Connections

921 S Prudence Rd., Tucson, AZ 85710

520-639-4557 • ccsneeds.com/summer-program

Compassion Camp

7493 N Oracle Rd, #103 Tucson, AZ 85704

520-820-6275 • integrativetouch.org/healing-center/camps

Tucson J’s Disability Program Services

2520 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

520-299-3000 • cpaige@tucsonjcc.org • tucsonjcc.org/culture-community/equality-diversity-inclusion/arts-for-all

