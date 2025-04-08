What’s In My Toddler’s Easter Basket: Practical and Fun Ideas that AREN’T Candy!

It feels like Easter is extra late this year, which I haven’t minded all that much because it’s given me a little longer to prepare my son’s Easter basket.

But I’ve finally figured it out, and I’m super excited about what I’ve put together. If you’re still stumped on what to get your toddler, here are some easy, cute, and practical ideas to consider – that aren’t candy!

(For reference, my son is 3 years old).

Summer Pajamas. This one’s on the more practical side, but as the weather starts to warm up, it’s time to make the switch to some light and cooler pajamas. I always love a good bamboo material, and Bellabu Bear has some great bamboo pajama short sets. They come in variety of colors, styles, prints, and sizes. They even have an adorable Easter Bunny design, and matching sets for the whole family!

Tip: They fit a little snug, so size up to ensure they last all summer long.

2. Little Tikes Creative Chef Easter Kit. This is one you might want to consider giving a little before Easter, or it could also work as a great Easter Day activity. Little Tikes Creative Chefs Easter Basket Kit is full of pretend-play Easter crafts and desserts. Kids can learn the basics of making dyed Easter eggs and molding sweet treats with the reusable Make-It! Mix.

3.Poke-a-Dot: Easter Surprise Board Book. This 10-page interactive sturdy board book has buttons to press and “pop” on every page. Little hands can easily poke the dots while counting and identifying colors, and there are lots of fun Easter-themed pictures. It’s both an activity and a book, and can be used year after year.

Sticker WOW! Bunny. If your toddler loves stickers like mine does, they will enjoy the Melissa & Doug Sticker WOW!™ It’s a whole new way to play with stickers. The fun stamp-and-learn activities include numbers, counting, matching, search-and-find, and more. Plus, it’s a great on-the-go format with easy-to-remove stickers, making it a great mess-free travel activity. And it has a cute bunny theme, perfect for Easter! Blockables Farm Play Set. This adorable set from Melissa & Doug includes linkable, stackable, and playable solid wood building blocks. The special connectors let kids (best suitable for ages two and up) easily snap together smooth, colorful blocks to create fun farm animals including a cow, sheep, pig, horse, and chicken, as well as a tractor and trailer, food, and hay bale. I love the cute farm theme, which feels very springlike.

A new swimsuit. Summer is upon us and I know for us that means many days will soon be spent at the splash pad, pool, or doing water activities in the backyard. Since my son is rapidly growing, his swimsuits from last year don’t fit, so it’s time for a new one. This year we got matching family sets from I always love a good excuse to match, and these will be perfect for upcoming family getaways, too. They come in a variety of fun prints, colors, styles, and sizes, and are pretty affordably priced.

Some other easy ideas include:

A new toothbrush

Play- Doh (I love these Easter egg shaped ones)

An Easter outfit

Water shoes/sandals

Sunglasses

Bath toys/bath bombs (My son LOVES all the fun bath products from Tub Works)

A new pool towel

Water toys

Bubbles

Unique Alternatives to a Basket:

If you’re looking to assemble all the gifts in something other than a basket, here are a few unique alternatives to consider:

A play shopping cart/basket

A large dump truck

A play wagon

A sand bucket

A backpack or suitcase

From my family to yours, Happy Easter!