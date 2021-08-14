Jurassic Quest is coming to Phoenix! PLUS a ticket giveaway!

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the ultimate interactive drive thru experience, featuring over 70 MOVING and ROARING dinosaurs! At the Gila River Arena from August 27 – September 5 only.

Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Guests walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has over 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its indoor touring shows from the very small to the gigantic. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and enjoy a dinosaur themed play land in addition to face painting, crafts and much more. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada selling over one million tickets in 2019.



The new Jurassic Quest Drive Thru version of the show features over 70 life-like dinosaurs including the very popular T. Rex, Spinosaurus and Triceratops. Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving from their own vehicles as they drive their way through the tour. Baby dinosaurs greet guests and bring big smiles to explorers of all ages. During the drive-thru experience, guests are guided by an engaging and informative digital audio tour featuring show entertainers and dino wranglers that lasts about an hour. Guests stay in their cars throughout the tour with limited contact, if any, with staff who wear masks, social distance, and follow all state and local guidelines regarding health and safety. To further ensure the safety of patrons and staff, all equipment and workstations undergo regular sanitization throughout the show.

Previous events have sold out so get your ticket now at JurassicQuest.com!

Enter to win a vehicle pass ($49 value, good for up to 8 people in the car!) for your family! Tickets are valid for any day and no reservations are required.

