DIY Halloween Trick or Treat Bags

Courtesy of Arizona Opera’s Costume Shop
Supplies:
● Canvas Tote Bag (pre-washed in basic detergent NO fabric softener)
● Plastic Halloween Stencil
● Permanent Marker
● Acrylic Paint in various colors
● Glow-in-the-Dark Paint (optional, but fun)
● Fabric Medium
● Sponges & Paint Brushes
● Rhinestones, Etc. (to add some sparkle)
● E-6000
● Clothes Iron (to heat-set the paint)
Instructions:
- Wash your tote bag in cold water with detergent & dry on Low to medium heat. NO fabric softener.
- Using the marker trace out your chosen stencil onto the bag.
- Put something waterproof between the layers of the bag to prevent the paint from bleeding through. We used a plastic flexible cutting board or a piece of cardboard covered in plastic.
- Mix a small amount of your paint with some fabric medium. 3-parts paint to 1-part fabric medium is an okay guide, the more medium you use the runnier your paint will be.
- Using the sponges and brushes paint your design. You can also embellish your paint with colored permanent markers. Always WASH sponges and brushes thoroughly after use.
- Allow paint to fully dry.
- Apply small drops of E6000 glue wherever you want to apply a rhinestone or sequin. Heat set rhinestones could be used instead.
- Allow glue to fully dry.
- Press the painted area of your bag to set the paint into the fabric. Use a thin washcloth or scrap of fabric to separate the iron from the bag.
- Trick or Treat until your bag is filled with candy and treats!
Have a safe and Happy Halloween!