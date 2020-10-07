Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Home Articles The City of Mesa schedules reopening of its family-friendly museums
ArticlesThings to do

The City of Mesa schedules reopening of its family-friendly museums

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
34

Arizona Museum of Natural History, dinosaur museum, Mesa museums
The dinosaurs are busting the walls with excitement to welcome visitors to the Arizona Museum of Natural History. Photo courtesy of the museum.

Two popular Mesa family attractions — the Arizona Museum of Natural History and the i.d.e.a. Museum — will reopen to the public on Saturday, Nov. 7, with a members-only opening a week earlier, on Halloween.

Both venues, owned and operated by the city, have been closed since the pandemic hit in March.

For the first two months, both museums will offer half-price admission to all visitors. The “welcome back” special takes into consideration the fact that some areas of both museums are closed for safety or are still under construction.

Hours also have been reduced for the initial reopening period, capacity will be limited and advance-purchase online ticketing for specific times will be required. Masks will be required of all visitors age 6 and older, and strongly encouraged for children ages 2-6. Hand sanitizer stations will be readily available, and extra cleaning of high touch areas will occur throughout the day.

Exhibitions and facilities have been overhauled to change out or remove interactive experiences, replacing them with no-touch or low-touch options, and changing traffic patterns to provide one-way pathways through the facilities to avoid unintended proximity. Smaller spaces or solely high-touch environments have been closed until further notice to reduce risk.

i.d.e.a. Museum
150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa
Best for ages: 0-12 but activities appeal to all ages.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $9; free for infants up to age 1

Arizona Museum of Natural History
Location: 53 N. Macdonald, Mesa
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $6; $3.50 for ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger

Both museums offer annual memberships with benefits including unlimited visits during the membership period, members-only special events and exhibition previews, special hours, gift shop discounts and many other perks. Individual annual memberships at the i.d.e.a. Museum begin at $70; individual memberships at the Arizona Museum of Natural History begin at $115, with a family membership beginning at $150.

Previous articlePandemic road trip: A short beach escape proved worth the risk
Next articleA new way to fast-track students to bachelor’s degrees
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

A new way to fast-track students to bachelor’s degrees

RAK Staff -
Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC), a public school district dedicated to career and technical education programs, is partnering with Arizona State University to create...
Read more
Articles

Pandemic road trip: A short beach escape proved worth the risk

Elaina Verhoff -
After months of sheltering in place, my soul was calling for an escape from reality — for new sights, tastes, sounds and experiences. And...
Read more
Articles

Study: Autism diagnoses come years later for Black children

RAK Staff -
A new study highlighted by the American Academy of Pediatrics found racial inequities in the timely diagnosis of autism in children. The sooner the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,068FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
860FollowersFollow
10,298FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Events Calendar

« October 2020 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
4
6
7
8
11
12
13
14
15
16
18
19
20
21

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This helps us in planning content.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2020 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO