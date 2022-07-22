Saturday, July 23, 2022
Healthy Back to School Snacks at the Dollar Tree

Monique Seleen
Back to school time is here! If you’re trying to stick to a budget but want to make sure your kids have some healthy snacks for their lunch box or something quick to munch on after school, we’ve got some surprisingly good finds… all from the Dollar Tree!

You can rest assured that all these picks are made with simple, easy ingredients, and have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives!

We had Dietetic Technician, Lisa Zatcoff, scan the aisles, reading labels and hunting for the best quality kid-friendly snack options that are both healthy and delicious.

Here’s a roundup of what she found:

  • Pop Corners Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn Chips
  • Munch Right Apple Cinnamon Baked Puffs
  • Crazy Go Nuts All Natural Gourmet Walnuts—banana and maple flavors
  • SaMai Sea Salt Veggie Chips
  • Pennysticks Brand Pretzels
  • Skinny Pop Popcorn
  • Azul Coconut Chips
  • Good Health Sea Salted Veggie Straws and Veggie Chips
  • Augustino’s Tomato and Oregano Mini Snack Bites
  • Pretzel Crips Original and Everything
  • So Natural Freeze Dried Strawberries and Mixed Berries
  • BFruitful Freeze Dried Red Apples
  • Wonderful Roasted and Salted Pistachios
  • Whisps Cheese Crisps—Asiago and Pepper Jack
  • Sweet Chaos Movie Theatre Popcorn
  • Juicy Juice Apple Juice boxes
  • Cheerios
  • Sunbest Granola
  • Wana Bana Fruit Puree pouches

Here’s to healthy food for healthy minds!

 

Monique Seleen

