Healthy Back to School Snacks at the Dollar Tree

Back to school time is here! If you’re trying to stick to a budget but want to make sure your kids have some healthy snacks for their lunch box or something quick to munch on after school, we’ve got some surprisingly good finds… all from the Dollar Tree!

You can rest assured that all these picks are made with simple, easy ingredients, and have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives!

We had Dietetic Technician, Lisa Zatcoff, scan the aisles, reading labels and hunting for the best quality kid-friendly snack options that are both healthy and delicious.

Here’s a roundup of what she found:

Pop Corners Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn Chips

Munch Right Apple Cinnamon Baked Puffs

Crazy Go Nuts All Natural Gourmet Walnuts—banana and maple flavors

SaMai Sea Salt Veggie Chips

Pennysticks Brand Pretzels

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Azul Coconut Chips

Good Health Sea Salted Veggie Straws and Veggie Chips

Augustino’s Tomato and Oregano Mini Snack Bites

Pretzel Crips Original and Everything

So Natural Freeze Dried Strawberries and Mixed Berries

BFruitful Freeze Dried Red Apples

Wonderful Roasted and Salted Pistachios

Whisps Cheese Crisps—Asiago and Pepper Jack

Sweet Chaos Movie Theatre Popcorn

Juicy Juice Apple Juice boxes

Cheerios

Sunbest Granola

Wana Bana Fruit Puree pouches

Here’s to healthy food for healthy minds!