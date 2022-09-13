Accessible Playgrounds for Kids of All Abilities

Dobson Ranch Park, 2359 S Dobson Rd, Mesa
- 10,000 square feet
- A multi-layer play experience with upper and lower play structures connected through ramps
- Toddler expression swings that allow parents to swing with younger children
- Sandbox table and musical instruments to encourage sensory play
- A 50-foot double zip line with supported seat and disc for side-by-side play
- Triumph Climber with transfer station for side-by-side climbing
- Cozy Cocoon and Saddle Spinner for children who need a quiet space
- Mixed surfacing with rubber and wood fiber
- Updated restrooms to meet ADA requirements
- Inclusive play structures and shaded playground
Jordan’s Corner, 15681 N Hayden Rd Unit 116, Scottsdale
- 2,800 square feet
- Indoor play place for children under the age of 6
- Sensory play
- Swings
- Montessori climbers
- Soft play
- Interactive wall
- Art and cars table
- Daily staff led activities
- Meet & greet with princesses
- Story time
- Parent rest spots with complimentary phone chargers, access to coffee and clean meals, and an open layout, so each child can be seen from every corner of the room
Milagro Playground in Jacobs Park, 3300 N. Fairview Ave, Tucson
- Wheelchair accessible picnic tables
- 720-foot Challenge Circuit that surrounds the park
- Triple-Shootout basketball court with baskets of varying heights
- Seat walls
- Sand & water play area
- Swings for tots
- Climbing structure with slide
- Surfaces made of rubberized cement
- Play area for 5-12 year old children with ramped play modules and discovery learning stations
Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, 282 N. 12th Avenue, Yuma
- Slides (including tunnel slides from within the castle towers)
- Climbing wall
- Nooks for creative exploration
- Pebble Flex ground cover that is soft and squishy, ensuring safe landings
- Zipline
- Giant TriNet climbing structure
- Comfort swing
- 17,000-square-foot (over 3 acres of playground)
- Also known as Castle Park, the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground is a unique ADA playground that has been recognized as one of the largest creative playgrounds, as well as one of the top 20 playgrounds in the country, for being “impressive, accessible and inclusive.” Local school students provided input on the playground’s design, and volunteers of all ages worked together on the actual construction. Sadly, in late 2015, most of the playground was destroyed by an arson fire. The community immediately pulled together again to rebuild, and while the insurance helped fund most of the new playground, it was the donations that helped make it “Bigger, Better, and Safer.”
Telephone Pioneers of America Park, 946 W. Morningside Drive, Phoenix
- Two beep baseball fields for those who are visually impaired
- Therapeutic heated pool
- Wheelchair-accessible playground
- 18-station exercise course
- Wheelchair accessible sports courts
We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, 4811 E Grant Rd Suite 141, Tucson
- Suspended equipment with swings for balance and vestibular treatment
- Crash mats and crash pillows for fun, motor planning, and strength
- Tunnels & zip line
- Trampolines for building leg and core strength
- Indoor play structure for climbing and increasing playground skills
- Sensory-based toys
- Fine motor play toys and equipment
- Arts and crafts area with chalkboard