RAK Date Night: Spinatos Pizzeria

I love a good pizza and Spinatos Pizzeria did not disappoint!

Even though they have several locations through the Valley, including in Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Ahwatukee, and now, Gilbert—I had never been before. Needless to say, I was excited to check out the new Gilbert Epicenter location.

Come hungry because there are lots of delicious options starting with appetizers! I’d highly recommend the cheesy garlic bread. It’s buttery, melt-in-your-mouth cheesy goodness sprinkled with fresh parsley and a side of warm marinara sauce for dipping. Yum!

If you’re looking for something on the lighter side, there are a variety of fresh salads which can either serve as your entrée or an accompaniment to your main meal if you request it as a side.

My favorite was the Strawberry Gorgonzola which consisted of fresh spinach, candied pecans, chopped strawberries, red onion, and gorgonzola with pomegranate vinaigrette. It was so summery and fresh with hints of sweetness sprinkled throughout.

As for the main attraction—you definitely are not going to want to miss trying a pizza! It was hands-down some of the BEST pizza I’ve ever had (and I order pizza at A LOT of restaurants). Choose from several of Spinato’s classic, favorite, or specialty pizzas such as the Chicken Pesto, Spicy Italian, or the Chicago, or build your own!

I chose the Margherita on their signature thin crust and my mouth is watering just thinking about it! The cheese goes all the way to the edges creating a crispy caramelized-like crust and it was my favorite.

And what’s a date night without some dessert? There are many classic Italian sweets to indulge in such as cannolis, gelato, and tiramisu. However, my favorite was the Brownie Bella—a rich and fudgy brownie topped with your choice of gelato, and a mix of salted caramel and chocolate sauces. Delizioso!

This was seriously one of my favorite places and I’m so excited that there’s a location not too far from me. I already can’t wait to go back!

Enter for your chance to win one of two $25 gift certificates to try it out for yourself!