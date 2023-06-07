Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Win a Digital Download Code for The Super Mario Bros Movie!

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

Pencil in an awesome family movie night with this giveaway! Grab some sweet treats, popcorn, and blankets and get ready for lots of laughs!

SYNOPSIS: The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for over three decades and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.

On Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD June 13 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Find out more here.

Enter to win a digital download code! Giveaway closes June 13th.

Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

