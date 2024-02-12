2024 Spring Break Camps in Phoenix

Need a fun, safe environment for kids during spring break? We have confirmed that the following venues are hosting spring break camps or drop-in programs. Check back for updates! Last update: 2/212/24.

Arizona Humane Society

1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix • 602-997-7585 ext. 2005

education@azhumane.org • azhumane.org

Children ages 9-12 that are looking for a way your young animal lover can give back to homeless pets this spring break? Join the Compassion Crew youth volunteer days! Children will spend their day at our NEW Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus enriching the lives of pets awaiting adoption. This creative Compassion Crew will team up to make a real impact on our shelter pets’ stay through innovative behavioral enrichment projects like puzzle feeders, scent enrichment, and toy design. They’ll even get the chance to get hands-on with our very own animal teachers as they learn all about how their actions can impact animal lives. Join us for one, two, or all three unique days of animal-themed fun! Those registered for the Compassion Crew will also have the opportunity to accrue service hours during this special retreat. Session 1: March 12-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Session 2: March 19-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $75/day.

Arizona Soccer Skills Academy

Power Ranch Soccer Fields, 4444 East Haven Crest Drive, Gilbert • azsoccerskills.com

Spring Break Soccer Skills & Agility Camps. Skills levels welcome for ages 4-16. Help your players stay active during the Spring Break and improve their soccer skills. Choose 1 or 2 weeks for $169/week. 10% Off additional family members.

Arizona Sunrays Super Camp

602-992-5790 • arizonasunrays.com

Phoenix: 15801 N. 32nd St., Phoenix (extended care available)

Arcadia: 3923 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

Carefree Hwy: 2633 W. Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance offers supervised, themed activities year-round that include gymnastics, a foam pit, trampolines, bounce house, obstacle courses and organized games for ages 4-13. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camp Sunrays has three spring break locations (Phoenix, Arcadia and Carefree Hwy) which all have camp March 11-15, 2024.

Aspire Kids Sports Center

50 S. Hearthstone Way, Chandler • 480-820-3774 • aspirekidsports.com

Gymnastics, swimming, arts & crafts, and more in a 32,000-square-foot gymnastics and swimming facility. Ages 3-12. Full- and half-day sessions (you choose how many days a week); extended day care available. Spring Break Camps run March 11-25. Early bird discounts available.

B.E.S.T./Beginners Edge Sports Training

7432 E Tierra Buena Ln, Scottsdale • 623-748-9453 • thebestinaz.com/camps

B.E.S.T. hosts Youth Sports Camps at its indoor facilities for children from potty-trained up to age 12. Kids enjoy baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, football, volleyball, dodge ball, golf, tennis, kickball, track & field, lacrosse, hockey and badminton! There’s more! Relay races, capture the flag, newcomb, scooter hockey, scooter soccer, frisbee, 4-square, 2-square, bump out, sprout ball and many more playground games, crafts & activities! 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half and full-days. Drop-ins and extended care available for some camps. Scottsdale Spring camps (March 11-15).

Boys & Girls Clubs of Scottsdale

Fountain Hills, Mesa, Phoenix and Scottsdale • 480-344-5520 • bgcs.org

Spring Break Camp. Weekly themes, reading/literacy activities, STEAM projects, games and challenges, and more for ages 5-18. Current Attendees: $91/week. Spring Break Camp Only: $190/week. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

City of Chandler

480-782-2912 • chandleraz.gov

Spring Break Camp TBD. From arts and crafts to sports to nature adventures each week is jam-packed with enriching indoor and outdoor activities and special field trips. You’ll have happy campers on your hands after signing them up for one of our Spring Break Camps! Camp includes flexible options with your choice of all-day, half-day, and specific weeks.

City of Gilbert

480-503-6200 • gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation • anc.apm.activecommunities.com/gilbertaz/activity/search?onlineSiteId

Camps and classes for youth at various Recreation Centers in Gilbert. Kids can participate in sports, theater, riparian studies, Legos, robotics, planes, trains & automobiles, dance, and much more.

Archery Camp for Adults & Youth: Enjoy learning archery skills and earning awards. All levels, from no experience to advanced, will have fun. Great for families or individuals. Equipment is provided. A $40 supply fee will be collected by the instructor on the first day of class. March 11-15, 2024. Cost $160. Freestone Recreation Center (Assembly Room Gym North), 1141 E. Guadalupe Rd., Gilbert. 480-503-6202

Awesome Actors, Marvelous Models: You’ll expand your imagination by playing improv games, ad-libbing scenes and learning skills to WOW your audience, all while feeling more comfortable in your own skin! Skills and knowledge: confidence, public speaking, body movement, modeling/poses, poise, conversation, teamwork, ad-libbing, staying focused, creativity/imagination, fun! A $15 supply fee will be collected on the first day of class; exact change is preferred or will accept PayPal, Venmo or Zelle. March 18-19, 2024. Cost $56. McQueen Park Activity Center, 510 N Home St Gilbert AZ 85233; 480-503-6294.

Production Pros: From scripting and storyboarding to shooting and editing, you’ll learn to make your ideas inspire and your content compelling. Gear or not, you’ll learn the basics and have an unforgettable time. March 11-12, 2024 from 4-5pm. Cost is $56. McQueen Park Activity Center, 510 N Home St Gilbert AZ, 85233. 480-503-6294.

Riparian Camp: March 11-15, 2024 from 8:30 am – Noon. Explore all things native to Arizona and the Sonoran Desert from the animals and plants to their habitats and resources they need to live. Cost is $108. Southeast Regional Library: 775 N Greenfield Rd Gilbert Az 85296. 480-503-6256.

Riparian Camp: March 18-22, 2024 from 8:30 am – Noon. Explore all things native to Arizona and the Sonoran Desert from the animals and plants to their habitats and resources they need to live. Cost is $108. Southeast Regional Library: 775 N Greenfield Rd Gilbert Az 85296. 480-503-6256.

Skills Basketball Camp: March 12-14, 2024 from 9am – Noon. Increase your basketball skills with ball handling, passing, shooting, and practicing your offense and defense skills. Cost is $100. 1455 S Stapley Dr. Ste 8, Mesa, AZ 85204. 480-503-6200.

Skills Basketball Camp: March 19-21, 2024 from 9am – Noon. Increase your basketball skills with ball handling, passing, shooting, and practicing your offense and defense skills. Cost is $100. 1455 S Stapley Dr. Ste 8, Mesa, AZ 85204. 480-503-6200.

Snapology Castles & Kingdoms Camp: Mar 18-22, 2024. Students will use LEGO bricks to design their medieval fantasies while also bringing real history to life! They’ll have a blast building castles, mazes, royal crowns and more as they learn about the unique elements that make this time period fascinating history. Cost $175. McQueen Park Activity Center, 510 N Home St. Gilbert, AZ 85233. 480-503-6294.

Snapology Creature Creator Robotics Camp: Mar 18-22, 2024. Create your own animal-inspired robotic model. You’ll learn about gear, ratio, sensors, simple machines and programming as they build insects, dolphins, gorillas and more! Cost $175. McQueen Park Activity Center, 510 N Home St. Gilbert, AZ 85233. 480-503-6294.

Snapology Gamebots Robotics Camp: Mar 11-15, 2024. Create fun, robotic games while learning about gear ratio, sensors and pulleys. You’ll also use tablets to program your game through a LEGO coding app. Cost $175. McQueen Park Activity Center, 510 N Home St. Gilbert, AZ 85233. 480-503-6294.

Snapology Planes, Trains & Automobiles Camp: Mar 11-15, 2024. Children will explore the world of transportation and build various models with LEGO bricks as they learn about energy, wheels, and axles, air resilience, and more. Cost $175. McQueen Park Activity Center, 510 N Home St. Gilbert, AZ 85233. 480-503-6294.

Spring Break Kidz Kamp: Mar 11-15, 2024. Mon 8am-3:30pm, Tues – Fri 8am-5pm! Cost is $175. Campers ages 5-12 will partake in physical activities, games, arts, crafts, music and science projects. Freestone Recreation Center (Assembly Room Gym North), 1141 E. Guadalupe Rd., Gilbert. 480-503-6202.

Spring Break Kidz Kamp: Mar 18-22, 2024. 8am-5pm! $175. Campers ages 5-12 will partake in physical activities, games, arts, crafts, music and science projects. Freestone Recreation Center (Assembly Room Gym North), 1141 E. Guadalupe Rd., Gilbert. 480-503-6202.

Spring Princess Dance Camp: Mar 11-15, 2024 from 1-3pm. Ages 4-8 are welcome to come explore a magical fairytale land and dance like a princess to learn how to use their imagination to make crafts and play princess-themed games. Cost is $120. SERL-Twain Conf Room, 775 N Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296. 480-503-6256.

Spring Princess Dance Camp: Mar 18-22, 2024 from 1-3pm. Ages 4-8 are welcome to come explore a magical fairytale land and dance like a princess to learn how to use their imagination to make crafts and play princess-themed games. Cost is $120. McPAC Gila Room, 510 N Home St. Gilbert, AZ 85233. 480-503-6294.

Spring Sports Camp: Mar 18-22, 2024 from 1-3pm. Ages 4-8 are welcome to come explore different sports learning skills and drills for each as well as teamwork. Each day will include mini scrimmage, sports, craft, and a snack. Cost is $120. SERL-Twain Conf Room, 775 N Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296. 480-503-6256.

Spring Sports Camp: Mar 11-15, 2024 from 1-3pm. Ages 4-8 are welcome to come explore different sports learning skills and drills for each as well as teamwork. Each day will include mini scrimmage, sports, craft, and a snack. Cost is $120. McPAC Gymnasium East, 510 N Home St. Gilbert, AZ 85233. 480-503-6294.



City of Goodyear

goodyearaz.gov

Spring Adventure Camp Break Camp for ages 5-12. This five-day exploration camp will introduce kids to all the GRC has to offer in a safe and supervised environment. The exploration includes sports and gym time, arts and crafts, teen room time and more. Guests are welcome to sign up and enjoy the entire exploration week or just join for their favorite day. Sack lunches are required. March 11-15, 2024. 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Daily registration: $20 for residents, $25 for non-residents.

City of Mesa: Spring Break Camps. Check for dates and times.

parksrecinfo@mesaaz.gov • mesaparks.com

Archery (co-ed, ages 8-12). This beginner course teaches its participants the skills required to safely and effectively use a bow and arrow. Over a six-week period, archers will work with instructors to improve their stance, drawing, aiming, and shooting techniques. All tools and equipment is provided. The first week is mandatory as it will include the primary instruction and safety briefing required for subsequent classes. Lehi Sports Park, 2228 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Soccer Clinics (co-ed, ages 5-12). These clinics will give participants a chance to learn the rules and develop fundamentals through skill work and drills as well as play as a team during scrimmages. Soccer shirts will be provided for the clinic. This clinic is the perfect place for kids to start learning the sport while having fun! All skill levels and abilities are welcome.

Golf (co-ed, ages 8-12). The beginner level program teaches participants in grades K-6th the fundamentals and mechanics of the game with the help of golf professionals from Dobson Ranch Golf Course. The intermediate level program teaches participants in grades 3rd-6th how to improve their game, reinforce proper technique and get experience playing a few holes each week with the help of golf professionals from Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Participants must have completed a City of Mesa Youth Sports or other beginner level golf class in order to enroll in intermediate level. Equipment provided.

Playball Multi-sport (co-ed, ages 5-12). This clinic is the perfect opportunity for kids to learn and play a variety of sports (flag football, soccer, lacrosse, t-ball/baseball, track and field, ultimate frisbee and kickball). Participants will have the chance to play a new sport each week using individual and partner-based drills and scrimmages. Equipment provided. Exception: participants must provide own shin guards on soccer day.



Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler • 480-782-2680 • chandlercenter.org

CCA’s Spring Camp encourages creativity and helps develop campers’ self-confidence and other life skills they can utilize in their day-to-day activities. Campers ages 7-14 learn the process of putting on a show, from auditioning to character analysis, stage blocking, learning lines and dance numbers. March 18-22, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aftercare available.

Childsplay

Mitchell Park (Sybil B. Harrington Campus for Imagination and Wonder), 900 S. Mitchell Dr., Tempe

480-921-5700 • childsplayaz.org

A week-long theater experience. At the end of the week, there will be a family presentation where families can join and watch a sharing of what students learned throughout the week. Camps from ages 4-6, ages 6-10, and ages 8-16.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N. 7th Street, Phoenix • 602-253-0501 • childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/springbreak

When school is out, camp is in at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix! Featuring hands-on learning, games and activities designed to cultivate the minds and muscles of children ages 5-8. Each unique camp also includes plenty of free play within all three floors of the Museum’s imaginative exhibits.

Classic Cooking Spring Break Camp

Classic Cooking Academy, 10411 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, Scottsdale

480-502-0177 • ccacademy.edu

The perfect choice for youngsters ages 8-17 that has too much time off. For four days, students will learn different menus, prepare them alongside the chef(s), and enjoy their meals at the end of the day. Kids time slot: 10 a.m to noon, Teen time slot: 2 to 4 p.m. March 11-14.

East Valley Children’s Theatre

4501 E. Main St., Mesa • 480-756-3828 • evct.org

Be immersed in a week of imagination. Kids create their own characters, stories, camping props, and costumes. Camp culminates in a performance on the final day of camp. Ages 7-14. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (before- and after-care available) March 18-22. Cost $300; sibling discounts available.

EmpoweRanch Spring Day Camp (Registration Coming Soon!)

Wildcat Ranch, 2148 E Desert Ln., Phoenix • 602-935-1059 • empoweranch.org

Spring Day Camp. March 11-15. Kids ages 7-14 (children age 5-6 may attend with an older sibling) will enjoy hands-on growth and enrichment with horses, farm animals, outdoor recreation, games, dance, singing, gardening, arts and crafts, and safe, responsible outdoor skills and ethics. Each day, campers will learn about horsemanship including equine behavior, communication, safety, grooming, horse care, and at least one morning of horseback riding! ESA accepted. We welcome kids who benefit from social, learning, and behavioral supports. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fountain Hills Theater

11445 N Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills. 480-837-9661 x3 • fhtaz.org

Musical Revue Spring Break Camp. Ages 8 and older. Featuring a Broadway-style Musical Revue filled with infamous scenes and songs from popular Broadway and Disney musicals. Camp will focus on all the skills and real-world experiences needed for campers to not only learn how to perform on stage, but also be educated along the way with the terminology and techniques needed to be in any stage production. Every child will be featured. March 11-15, 2024. Participation Fee: $300.

Heart & Soul Kids Gymnastic & Dance

8363 North Oracle Rd., Oro Valley • heartandsoulkids.com

Summer Sampler Spring Break Camp. Camps are available in full-day, half-day, single-day, and full-week options. Each week includes themed activities, crafts, games, and time in the gym. $290/full-week; $175/half-week; $65/full-day; $40/half-day. Extended care options are available.

i.d.e.a. Museum

150 W Pepper Place. Mesa • ideamuseum.org/camps

Enroll your imaginative thinker in Wonder Camp! Inspire creativity and an appreciation of the arts through interactive fun for campers ages 6-12. Each day we will focus on a different element of art, providing opportunities to explore a variety of mediums and techniques. Join us for hands-on projects, guest artist presentations, behind-the-scenes tours, exploration time in the i.d.e.a. Museum, and more! Check for dates.

KidsPark

kidspark.com

7337 W. Bell Rd., Peoria • 623-878 -2411

12635 N. 48th St., Phoenix • 602-788- 2445.

This drop-in child care facility for ages 2-12 has locations in Peoria and north Phoenix is open days, nights and weekends. Rates are per hour or per week, with discounts for siblings.

Leadership Society

leadaz.org/Getaway

Hosted in Strawberry Arizona, Leadership Society’s 3-day/2-night Getaway for teens ages 13 – 18, provides an opportunity to learn life-changing skills through outdoor experiences that will change the way your child approaches problems, manages stress, and sets goals. While on the trip, youth will learn life skills like cooking, planning, socializing, and more! Session B: March 9-11. $600.

Little Sprout Preschool

21031 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix • 623-399-8889 • littlesproutpreschool.com

School Break program at this academic preschool is for ages 3-6 (must be toilet trained). This program is offered during school breaks and some holidays. Fun, safe and affordable for parents that need care for their child. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. $45/day. Snacks provided; children bring their own lunches.

Makutu’s Island

6919 W. Ray Rd., Chandler • 480-344-3740 • makutusisland.com

This Chandler indoor play center has an indoor “tree” filled with tunnels, tubes, mole-holes, and slides. Lots of arcade games, too. All-day admission is for a child (ages 1-17) and one adult.

Mesa Arts Center

One East Main Street, Mesa • Contact Clara Kundin at 480-644-6500 • mesaartscenter.com

Comic Creation Camp! Ages 10-12. March 18-21, 2024 from 9am-12pm. Learn how to bring your comic characters and stories to life! This four-day camp will focus on creating characters, building stories, and illustrating pages for comics. All genres welcome, from superheroes to slice-of-life. Registration required. Cost is $135. Mesa Arts Center (Multi-Purpose Room).

Teen Blacksmithing Camp. Ages 16+. Mar 19-22, 2024 from 9am – 12pm. This blacksmithing camp will span 4 (3hr) days. Camp will have a maximum of 8 students with ages ranging from 15-18. A total of three small projects will be assigned, the last being a choice from three options depending on the students’ interests. By the end of the week, the student will have a grasp of basic blacksmithing techniques and confidence with a hammer. Registration required. $210. Mesa Arts Center (Sculpture Studio).

Camp: Glass sampler for teens! Mar 19-22, 2024 from 10am-12pm. This 4-day glass camp will keep teens engaged as they explore kiln formed glass for the first 2 days and torchworking glass for the next 2 days. MAC Glass will provide all tools, materials, and hands-on instruction with our team of professional working artists. Registration required. $90. Mesa Arts Center (Glass Studio).



Ninja Kids Camp

16585 N. 92nd St., #112B, Scottsdale • 480-721-2626 • ninjakidscamp.com

Ages 4-14 will enjoy athletic games, zip lining, rock climbing, sword fighting (the safe kind), ninja rope-swinging skills and more. March 11-15. $75, $50 half day. $1 lunch. 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Extended hours available. Sibling discounts.

Phoenix Herpetological Society

Scottsdale • 602-550-1090 x3 • phoenixherp.com

Full-day Camps for ages 8-11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before and after care available. $75/day. Campers will focus on a specific group of animals (lizards, snakes or reptiles) and include physical activity and art, math, science, and technology (STEAM)-orientated activities. Week 1: March 4-8, and Week 2: March 11-15, daily themes.

Half-day Keepers Program for ages 6-7 and ages 12-14. 9 a.m. to noon. No Before and after care will be available. $50/day. The Keeper Program is designed to give children too young to participate in our Adult Volunteer Program a chance to learn and work at PHS. Each day has a specific outline of activities & expectations. Week 1: March 4-8, and Week 2: March 11-15, daily themes.

Playformance Tucson

119 E. Toole Ave., Tucson • playformancetucson.com/camps

Spring Break Camp = Ages 6 and older. Coach in Training Camp = Ages 12+. March 11-15. Kids can connect, learn, and PLAY through our active and engaging day camp. We offer a variety of physical play and activities designed for children of all temperaments and athletic inclination. $350-$360/week; $72/day. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Playful Digital Learning

playfuldigitallearning.com

A week-long virtual camp! The same educational value and fun as the in-person classes with the convenience of taking place in your home! From writing and movie-making to coding and history-based classes, students can learn a variety of skills and information to help them excel in their studies. Classes have students working on more intricate projects over the course of a week, allowing them to take home a digital creation. Classes take place at convenient times, making it easy for you to find the best class for your student.

Rachel’s Young at Art

7366 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 112, Scottsdale • 480-621-6155 • rachelsyoungatart.com

When school is out of session, send your child to Rachel’s Young at Art Studio for a morning of art-filled fun! Camp includes arts and crafts, story time, dramatic play, sensory activities, and lots and lots of fun! Each child will come home with a bag full of art relating to the day’s theme. We provide a healthy snack, but we ask that you pack your child with a lunch, water bottle, and a change of clothes. There will be plenty of opportunities to get messy during camp days, which can be customized to last anywhere from 8am (during summer) or 9am (during the school year) to 3:00pm. Pay $80-$100 for one of our single day camps (based on pick up time) or $400-500 for an entire week of fun. These prices do not include any sibling or early registration discounts, which are an additional 10% off. Children must be potty trained to attend camp. Campers are generally 3-8 years old.

Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center

1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix • 602-425-5000 • krocphoenix.org/kroc-phoenix/camp-kroc

Spring Camp Kroc provides parents with a safe & caring camp experience for their children, where campers will meet new friends, discover new hobbies and talents, and will come home each day happy and engaged. Our devoted team ensures a safe, enriching environment—cultivating creativity and camaraderie. Give your child a break filled with laughter, learning, and lasting memories. Spaces are limited; register now and let Camp Kroc redefine winter break for your young explorer! March 11-15. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. $148/session. Scholarships available.

Seth Corey Tennis Camp

The McCormick Scottsdale, 7421 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale • sethkoreytennis.com

Ages 4-16. All levels. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11-15. $295/week or $80/day; 10% sibling discount; aftercare available from 2 to 5 p.m. for an additional fee of $40/day or $175/week.

Scottsdale Parkour Academy

1830 E. Baseline Road, Suite 108, Mesa • 480-248-9987 • scottsdaleparkour.com

Kids ages 4-17 learn how to perform or refine your skills in parkour, boxing, trampoline and ninja activities. Full-day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half-day 9am-12pm and 12pm-3pm. March 11-22. $300/week, $200/half-week, $65/full-day, and $45/half-day. 10% sibling discounts.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick: SRF Baseball Academy

Spring Training Facility, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

480-270-5000 • saltriverfields.com/srfbaseballacademy

Easter Camp, March 30 from 9am-12pm. Kids ages 5-12 will enjoy three full hours of hitting instruction and drill work! Get ready for plenty of swings to help your player get better for the future! Players will get instruction from former MLB/Minor league players and coaches and learn simple drills to help them become better hitters! $85; Multiple Players: $80 each. The clinic will be hosted in the Colorado Rockies Batting Cages and the adjacent field, located on the Southside of the complex.

Taliesin West-Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale • franklloydwright.org/camp

Gimme Shelter 3-day Experience. What is shelter? During this camp, we’ll explore the history of housing from ancient times to today! Campers will investigate and take inspiration from 80 years of apprentice shelters built in the desert by young architects at Taliesin West. We will also test different building materials and make a small plant holder out of concrete. Campers will design their own 3D model shelters and present them in a showcase at the end of the week. Registration includes a daily catered lunch for your camper. Recommended age is 9-11. Youth $240 / Members $216. March 11-13, 2024; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1-day Experiences (Architectural Models: March 20; Interior Design: March 22; Windmills & Cars: March 24). Each day camp will feature a guided tour of Taliesin West, plus hands-on learning activities conducted on-site. Lunch is included with registration. Campers should bring a water bottle and snacks. Campers are welcome to attend multiple 1-day camp experiences if so desired. Ages 9-11. Youth $80 / Members $72. March 18, 2024; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thunderbird F.C. Recreational League

thunderbirdfc.org

TFC Spring Rec Soccer League. An organized 6-week (Starts March 14) recreational soccer season with practices on Thursdays from 6:30pm – 7:30pm and games on Saturdays. Great for beginners and experienced players alike. Season is FUN and low-stress. Uniform Provided: Home + Away Adidas Jerseys, Shorts, and Socks. Boys and girls ages 8-15. $205/player includes jersey, shorts and socks.

Valley Youth Theatre

525 N 1st St Phoenix • 602-253-8188 x302 • vyt.com

Turn up the lights and let the magic begin! Campers enjoy a week of engaging workshops with professional teaching artists, specializing in acting, singing, and dance, and creating an imaginative and immersive experience. On the last day of camp, students will showcase their stage presence, confidence and creativity before family and friends in a special showcase performance, created by the ensemble. Ages 5-17. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11-15 and March 18-22. $275 Early Bird (before 02/12/24) $300 Regular price.

Xtreme Gymnastics

14000 N Hayden Rd Suite 103, Scottsdale • 480-596-3543 • xtremegymnastics.com

Tumbling, trampoline, in ground pit, obstacle courses, art, team sports play, distanced group cooperation activities and relay races. March 11-15. Full-day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $326/week; $83/day. Half-day 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. $238/week; $58/day. Early Bird Drop Off 8:30 to 9 a.m. $40/week; $12/day. Stay-N-Play 3 to 4 p.m. $65/week; $18 day.