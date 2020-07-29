JOANN donates face masks to schools in need

So far, JOANN has provided nearly 200 million masks to Americans by way of store and corporate donations, and customer mask-making purchases.

JOANN Stores, a national fabric and crafts retail chain, is helping to prepare the most at-risk schools as students and teachers prepare to head back to classrooms.

Under the Masks for Schools program, every pre-made protective face mask you purchase from a JOANN store means one will be donated to a school in need through the Kids in Need Foundation.

“We realize that as schools — from preschools to universities — resume in-person classes, they will be in need of masks,” Wade Miquelon, CEO & President of JOANN, said in a statement. “We aim to continue the mission we set forth in March — to help mask and protect all, while supporting those on the front lines, and regardless of any ability to pay.”

So far, JOANN has provided nearly 200 million masks to Americans by way of store and corporate donations, and customer mask-making purchases throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises wearing cloth face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus and to help asymptomatic people from transmitting it. As of June, face coverings have been mandatory in public settings in Maricopa County.

JOANN has more than 865 stores across 49 states. For more information about its Masks for Schools program, visit joann.com/masks-for-schools.

For free mask-making tutorials, patterns and updates on the Make to Give effort, visit joann.com/maketogive