2024 Spring Break Camps in Tucson

School’s Out Camps are offered at multiple sites throughout Tucson for children ages 5-11, or In-Betweeners Club for ages 12-14 during school breaks. The program at the William M. Clements Center will run during the Vail School District’s breaks. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Activities include games, sports, social interaction, dance, art projects, and nutrition-based learning activities.

Mighty Minds

4450 S Houghton Rd Houghton, Tucson • 650-464-2858

joinup@mightymindsaz.com • mightymindsaz.com

At Mighty Minds we offer many programs that allow children and families to come together to create mighty minds. Join us for Spring Break Camp where campers will learn about mindfulness, mind-body connection and balance, riding, animal care, horsemanship, arts and crafts, and games in a fun and fully inclusive environment! ESA accepted. 9am-12pm, $85/day.

Rock Solid Spring Break Camp

3949 W Costco Dr Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85741

520-222-6228 • rocksolidclimbing.com

Ages 5-11. The focus of this program is fun! Participants will meet challenges and adventures through a series of games, drills, and structured play. Coaches will guide them through new experiences and teach them the basics of climbing safety and technique. Additionally, participants will also do arts and crafts, watch documentaries about outdoor sports, and run agility obstacle courses inspired by Ninja Warrior challenges. March 15-17. 9am-1pm. $160.

Tucson YMCA

Multiple locations throughout Tucson

520-884-0987 • Tucsonymca.org

Ages 5-12. Your Ultimate School Break Solution! When school doors close, our comprehensive full-day programs open to keep the fun rolling! During extended breaks like vacations, our exclusive week-long full-day program ensures an exhilarating week packed with adventures and enriching activities, making every moment count during school holidays. Don’t let your kids miss out on the Y’s renowned social engagement, active lifestyle, and peer interactions. Our program boasts a mix of day-camp activities,

hands-on crafts, engaging STEM sessions, and team-building exercises to keep them engaged. 7:30am-6:00pm. $170-$190.

AZ Humane Society Spring Break Camp

635 West Roger Road Tucson, AZ 85705 – 520-327-6088 – hssaz.org/services/education/children/hssa-

camps/

Ages 6-12. Turn your compassion into action at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona! HSSA Campers will get hands-on experience caring for and socializing with our Education Ambassador Animals, such as guinea pigs, rats, ball pythons, and more! Campers will learn more about their animal companions and gain skills to foster a greater human-animal bond. With interactive activities, crafts and games, who could turn down this opportunity to spend their school break at HSSA? March 11-21. $275-$300.

Branden Scheel Racing Triathlon Camp

brandenscheelracing.com

Our beginner friendly tri camp is the perfect getaway from the cold winter months and a great way to start your season off right! (or kick your butt into shape). March 14-18. $500-$1500

Desert Museum Camps

2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743

520-883-2702 • desertmuseum.org

Grades 6-8. Join us on a camping adventure! This 4-day camp includes daytime exploration at the Museum along with a 2-night overnight experience. Throughout the week, campers will spend time outdoors learning about the amazing biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert. We’ll visit local nature areas, engage with native plants and animals, build confidence on a ropes course, and end the week with a hands-on service project! All camping gear will be provided. Length: 4 days, 2 nights. $275-$295.

Junior Ranger Camp @ Saguaro National Park

3693 S Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730

520-733-5153 • nps.gov/sagu

Ages 6-10. Junior Ranger Camp is a 3-day long educational and recreational program for Tucson youth, taking place at Saguaro National Park’s Rincon Mountain District (East). We’ll hike, learn outdoor skills, meet rangers who do a variety of jobs, create art, and get to know one another surrounded by the beautiful environs of the Sonoran Desert. March 20-22. 9am-2pm.

Live Theatre Workshop

5317 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-327-4242 • livetheatreworkshop.org

Grades 4th -10th . A fun week of producing, acting, dancing, playing improvisation games, and exploring the technical side of the theatre arts. All instructors are trained to teach in a way that makes the entire experience fun and educational in a safe and low-pressure environment. While students will be very busy learning lines, acting, dancing, building sets, and producing their play; there is plenty of time for ensemble building and peer connection. March 11-15, $300.

Maracana Indoor Sports Arena Spring Break

555 E 18 th St. Tucson, AZ 85701

520-235-7094 • tucsonsoccer.com

Immerse your child in a world of excitement, activity, and learning within our expansive 28,000 sq ft indoor sports facility. Nestled within our facility are a vast turf field and two state-of-the-art padel courts, setting the stage for an extraordinary camp experience. March 20-24. 9am-3pm, extended care available. $60/day. 10% off for a full week.

My Gym Tucson Camp

7942 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 520-514-9192 • mygym.com

Ages 3-12. Camps are full of themed games, crafts, dancing, relays, and much more! Kids must be potty trained. Please bring a PEANUT FREE snack and a water! This is a drop off program. $25/session.

Heart and Soul Kids

8363 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

520-818-7974 • heartandsoulkids.com/camps-events

Ages 4-13. Five days of the greatest hits: magnificent messes, #NinjaForce obstacle courses, and so much more! Heart & Soul Kids Oro Valley camps are available in full-day, half-day, single-day, and full-week options. Each week includes themed activities, crafts, games, and time in the gym. $50-$335. Single day or full week available. Extended care available.

Playformance Spring Break Camp

119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

520-623-3904 • playformancetucson.com

Ages 6+. Children connect, learn, and PLAY through our active and engaging day camp. This camp offers a variety of physical play and activities designed for children of all temperaments and athletic inclination. In this 7,000 sq. foot facility, kids work up a sweat while having fun and engaging with a skilled coaching team. 8:30am-2:30pm. $72-$360. Make sure to check out the Coach in Training camp for kids ages 8-12!

Spring Break Camp at UofA

University of Arizona. tinker@arizona.edu • rec.arizona.edu

Ages 5-14. Parents can drop off as early as 7:30 a.m. and pick up by 5:30 p.m., at no additional cost. Programmed camp hours are from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. where we will enjoy activities like gym games, arts and crafts, swimming, and more. Daily rates and full week rates available. $250-$270.

TRAK Tucson

3250 E Allen Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-298-9808 • traktucson.org

Ages 5-14. TRAK offers popular school break camps all year long! All of our

camps include horseback riding, hands-on animal care lessons, and

experiencing ranch life right here in Tucson, Arizona! March 11-15. $300-$325

Tucson Clay Co-Op

3326 N Dodge Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716

917-705-3803 • tucsonclaycoop@yahoo.com • tucsonclayco-op.com

Ages 6-13. Wheel, hand building, sculpture, clay glaze, firing, and lots of creative fun. Parents must remain. For more details and times please contact Tucson Clay Co-Op.

