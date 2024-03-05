2024 Phoenix Camps With Mixed Activities



The Barefoot Trail

17440 Forest Service 146W Rd, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001 • 928-405-6944 • thebarefoottrail.org

All Ages. Outdoor Adventure Park with foot fun for everyone! Enjoy an adventure through the forest on a 1-mile trail while barefoot. Experience manicured sensation paths while grounding to the earth. Explore the adventure stations and use all your senses as you walk through mud, dirt, water, sand, stone and rocks. Opening Summer of 2024. Book your reservation online through our website before your visit!

Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

Elevate your child’s summer to new heights of fun! Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is the ultimate destination for your kid to have a blast and create unforgettable memories this summer. With 31 Clubs across the Valley, our Summer Programs are not only affordable but also packed with exciting experiences in arts, sciences, and sports for children. These programs are designed to foster self-confidence and leadership skills in a positive and uplifting environment. Teens can dive into entertaining programs with their friends and explore volunteering opportunities. Don’t miss out on giving your kids the most fulfilling summer ever – choose Club Summer Programs! Discover more at bgcaz.org

Cactus Day Camp

6050 N. Invergordon Road, Paradise Valley. 480-836-2267 • cactusdaycamp.com

Ages 4-13. Activities include archery, swimming, gaga, gaming, team sports, tumbling, crafts, dance, model rocketry, mini golf, climbing, cooking, board games, water slide, foam pit and more. We take summer camp to a new level with daily pep rallies and camper’s choice activities and culminate each week with a special event. Optional extended care available. June 3-July 26. 2, 4, 6, or 8 week sessions. Sessions are approximately $700/wk with a 2 week minimum. Registration opens to new families on February 14. Early bird discount available through February 29. Multiple session and sibling discounts available.

Camp Kroc at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

1375 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix • krocphoenix.org/kroc-phoenix/camp-kroc

602-425-5008 or jasmine.moody@usw.salvationarmy.org

Ages 3-13. Camp Kroc offers 10 weeks of adventures this summer! Dive into our indoor pool with a lazy river and water slide, enjoy air hockey and Nintendo Switch in the game room, and scale new heights on the rock wall. Specialty camps cater to various interests like swimming, basketball, and cooking, or choose our Kroc Adventures camp for a mix of everything! Prices start at $200. Join us for a summer of fun and learning! May 28-August 2.

Camps for Kids

Gilbert, Chandler, Tucson, Phoeni x, Prescott • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com

Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Arizona’s most active and theme based camps! We have Animal Camps with horseback riding, petting zoos, face painting, baby llama’s & baby zebras, bunny parties, reptiles. We have Water Camps with fire trucks, water slides, foam parties, water wars. We have LEGO Camps where campers watch and make LEGO movies, and creations – only limited by their imagination. We have Cosmic Camps where the lights go low and the music goes up. Glow activities throughout the week. Gaming & Adventure Camps….just too much to list here. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and check out everything we are doing in 2024! Ask about our other seasonal camps!

Camp Chanen at Congregation Beth Israel

10460 N 56th St, Paradise Valley • 480-951-3398 • chanenpreschoolaz.org/ programs/summer-camp

6 weeks-4th grade. Camp Chanen offers a fun-filled summer of adventures! Students are sure to love weekly water play, special visitors, Shabbat celebrations and immersive experiences. Elementary age campers will have 3 weeks of Lego Camps, and multiple field trips along with weekly water play. There are surprises around every corner to delight and amaze your camper’s imagination.

Camp: Destination

3400 North Dobson Road, Chandler, Arizona 85224 • (602)-456-0902 • campdestination@desertja.org • campdestination.org



Grades K-12. Committed to providing summer camp experience of a lifetime for all campers. Engaging, dynamic schedule with innovative programming, designed to maximize full camp day. Mix of age-appropriate and all-camp activities build a strong community environment. Programs cover various activities, allowing campers to choose areas of interest. Focus from staff on team building, friendship, and community connection. May 28th – July 19th. 8:45AM – 3:15PM. Extended Care & Special Events offered. $230/week.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N 7th St, Phoenix. 602-253-0401 • childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

When school is out, camp is in at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix! Send your kids on an unforgettable adventure this Summer! Our Summer Camps begin on May 27th and run throughout June and July. Camps at CMoP are designed for children 5-8 years of age and feature hands-on learning, games, and activities that keep kids’ minds and muscles engaged during school break. All camps also include plenty of playtime in the Museum’s three floors of imaginative exhibits. Summer Camps at the Children’s Museum are $305 for Members and $345 for Non-Members.

Deer Valley Sun’sational Summer Camp

Multiple locations. dvusd.org/Page/84030

Ages 5-14 (preschool available one one location). Deer Valley Unified School District is offering a wide variety of 2024 Summer Programs! These include educational and social enrichment camps, educational intervention programs, credit acceleration and recovery, and more! Community education is offering Sunsational Summer camps including: sports, arts/music, STEM, theater, field trips, preschool options, and mandarin programs. Learn more about each camp at dvusd.org/summerprograms. Register for camp at: deervalley.ce.eleyo.com

Desert Botanical Gardens

1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix. 480-941-1225. DBG.org

Ages 8-16. Join the garden for Desert Discovery Camps to ignite your child’s inner desert adventurer, explorer, and artist! Depending on the session, campers will explore plants and animals of the desert, tackle hands-on activities and challenges, unravel the secrets of nature, and explore photography and fine arts using the Garden’s unique plants and wildlife as inspiration. June 10-July 18. Weeklong sessions. $250-$295.

The Gifted Collective

623-986-8408 or inquiries@thegiftedcollective.com. Giftedcollective.com



Ages 7 and up. The Gifted Collective is a learning center supporting gifted and curious learners. Our summer camp offers weekly enrichment courses in June and July. We have classes for STEM, Coding, Robotics, the Arts, Jujitsu, Math Mysteries, Logic Puzzles, Mindfulness, Creative Publications, and much more. All courses are taught by gifted trained teachers or experts in the field.

Higley Unified School District

Camps hosted in Gilbert. www.husd.org/kidsclub Ages 3 (potty trained)-12. Kids Club Camp is an affordable program where children feel safe, nurtured and challenged. Kids Club provides a fun-filled summer camp with field trips, crafts, theme days, STEM learning stations, and much more! Available 6:40am to 6pm Monday through Friday and closed on all legal holidays. Madison Christian Children’s Center

6202 N. 12th Street, Phoenix. 602-265-7885.madisonchristianc hildrenscenter.org Grades K-4th. We are Madison Christian, a church owned and operated center in the heart of Phoenix.Full time 6:30am-6pm, Monday-Friday. May 28-August 2. We have flexible billing starting at $250 for 5 days or $175 for 3 days, which includes weekly field trips. Our VBS themed program includes lessons, recreation and crafts. Phoenix Zoo.

455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. 602-914-4333 or phoenixzoo.org/camps-programs/camps/ Grades K-6 (as of fall 2023). There’s nothing quite like Camp Zoo! Each age-appropriate, weeklong session is filled with animal encounters, activities, games, in-depth investigations and organized free-time. Camps run from June 5 – July 28. Availability is limited… reserve your camp today! Sky Zone

Camp locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale

szphoenix@skyzone.com. 602.493.5867. skyzone.com/phoenix/programs/skycamp Ages 5-12. Sky Camp is the ultimate summer adventure for kids! From 8 am to 5 pm daily, with optional half-day sessions, our camp combines fun and learning. Fuel creativity with arts & crafts, unleash energy during active play, and engage young minds with structured learning activities. Lunch and snacks are included for a hassle-free experience. Let your child’s summer be filled with excitement, growth, and new friendships at Sky Camp! Enroll now for an unforgettable summer journey. $50 single half day-$325 full day/full week.

Arizona Museum of Natural History

53 N. Macdonald, Mesa. 480-644-2230 • arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org

Boys & Girls Clubs

Valleywide locations. bgcs.org/programs/summer-camp

Dobson Montessori

K-12 745 S. Extension, Mesa • 480-962-1432 • dobsonmontessori.com

Pre-K 1130 S. San Jose Mesa • 480-962-1432 dobsonmontessori.com

Camelback Desert School

9606 E. Kalil Drive, Scottsdale. 480-451-3130 • camelbackdesertschool.com

Cave Creek Unified School District

480-575-2440 • ecsforall.org/summer-programs

City of Peoria

623-773-7421 or 623-773-7688 • peoriaaz.gov

City of Surprise

14861 N. Spring Lane, Surprise. 623-222-2233 • surpriseaz.gov

Color Wheels Mobile Art Room

400 N. Old Litchfield Rd, Litchfield Park 85340 • 602-291-3457 • colorwheelsaz.com

GateWay Community College

108 N. 40th St., Phoenix 602-286-8130 • gatewaycc.edu/discover

Family Care KIDS in Phoenix

6750 N. 7th Ave. BLDG B, Phoenix. 602-562-0310 • FamilyCareKIDS.com

Gravity Extreme Zone

190 S Kyrene Rd. Suite 5, Chandler. 480-757-5411 or gravityextremezone.com/summer-camp-in-phoenix

Happy Valley Summer Camp

7140 W. Happy Valley Rd., Peoria. 623-695-9915 • happyvalleyschool.org

Heard Scout Pueblo

1901 E Dobbins Rd., Phoenix. (602)-955-7747 grandcanyonbsa.org/camps-activities

Imagine That Summer Camp

4455 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley • 480-570-5234 • www.imaginethatsummercamp.com

Kyrene School District

480-541-1500 • kyrene.org/CommunityEd

Mesa Parks Recreation and Community Facilities

480-644-PLAY (7529) • mesaparks.com .

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church

11735 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. 480-948-0529 • nsumc.com

Phoenix Country Day School Summer Programs

3901 E. Stanford Drive, Paradise Valley • 602 955-8200 • https://www.pcds.org/summer

Rancho Solano Preparatory School

5656 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale. 844-516-2267 • ranchosummercamps.com

Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church

6715 N. Mockingbird Lane, Scottsdale • 480-948-5560 • saintbarnabas.org/camp

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix. 602-425-5008 • https://krocphoenix.org/kroc-phoenix/day-camp

Have a camp? Add your camp here!

