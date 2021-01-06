Thursday, January 7, 2021
Girl Scout cookies are coming!

From left: Brownies Lilly Rowe and Sofia Armendariz of Troop 7267 in Phoenix.

January brings Girl Scout cookie season, and not even a global pandemic can put a stop to truckloads of Thin Mints and Samoas. Each year, more than 10,000 Girl Scouts who are part of the Arizona Cactus-Pine Council sell 2-3 million boxes of cookies in Arizona, with all proceeds supporting local programs, camps and community service projects.

The iconic cookies will be sold locally — with new safety measures in place —  Jan. 18-Feb. 28, and Girl Scouts can take pre-orders from friends and family Jan. 4-17. The sales go on so that girls can continue to develop entrepreneurial skills and raise funds for learning opportunities, but the annual Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge will be on hiatus this year. The challenge will return in 2022, with dozens of local restaurants competing for the best original dessert made using Girl Scout cookies. Learn more about cookie sales and the Girl Scouts organization at girlscoutsaz.org

