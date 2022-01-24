Thursday, January 27, 2022
Home Articles Common Oral Health Issues During Pregnancy
ArticlesPregnancy

Common Oral Health Issues During Pregnancy

RAK Staff
0
22

If you’re pregnant – or planning to become pregnant – chances are you know some of the basics about being healthy for you and your baby. Eat a balanced diet. Don’t smoke. Get enough rest. And the list goes on. 

But did you know that your oral health becomes increasingly important when you’re planning to become pregnant and during pregnancy? Pregnancy can intensify dental disease. Minor dental problems you had before you became pregnant could worsen.

Common Dental Issues during Pregnancy

Most moms-to-be experience cravings. Additional snacking on sugary foods can lead to increased tooth decay. Try to limit foods containing sugar to mealtimes only. If you do give into one of those Oreo cravings, drink a glass of water while you’re eating, perhaps even swish with it a bit. Then, wait and brush your teeth once 30 to 60 minutes later, which allows time for the acid/sugar buildup to neutralize. If you brush too soon, it can actually cause more harm than good with all that acid and sugar.  

Beyond this, nausea and vomiting affects 80 percent of all pregnant women. Stomach acid from vomiting can erode your teeth. If you’re one of the unlucky ones who suffer from “morning sickness,” make sure to rinse your mouth out with water and baking soda solution afterward. The combination will neutralize the acid. Also, brush your teeth gently – again after 30 to 60 minutes – and chew gum that has Xylitol in it.

“Pregnancy gingivitis,” which is increased bleeding and tenderness of the gums, may affect women during pregnancy due to increased hormones. Great oral hygiene helps prevent this from occurring. To help prevent a build-up of plaque, brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and floss at least daily, paying special attention to cleaning along and just below the gum line.

Many pregnant women avoid the dentist altogether to avoid X-rays. However, dental X-rays are extremely safe through the second semester, emitting one of the lowest amounts of radiation—comparable to that of a short airplane flight. No single X-ray produces enough radiation exposure to harm a developing fetus, according to the American College of Radiology. 

An important note: while X-rays and fillings are safe, cosmetic dental work, like teeth whitening, should be avoided during pregnancy.

A Less Common Dental Issue: Pregnancy Tumors 

If you’re pregnant you’re probably aware of how your hormones are causing many changes in your body. A rise in estrogen and progesterone can cause symptoms like morning sickness, fatigue, brain fog, and dizzy spells. But you might not realize they’re also at play when it comes to your oral health. A mix of plaque buildup and hormones can cause a pregnant woman’s gum tissue to inflame, resulting in something called a “pregnancy tumor.” These tumors, also known as pyogenic granulomas, are not cancerous.

Pregnancy tumors occur in about 5% of pregnant women but because of hormonal changes in the body, they often disappear after the baby is born.

Tips for Scheduling Dental Appointments While Pregnant

First, try to schedule a dental checkup within the first trimester to assess your oral health and determine whether you need a cleaning. If you need cavities filled or other necessary procedures, the second trimester is the best time. Elective procedures like tooth whitening or other cosmetic work should be delayed until after the baby is delivered.

If a dental emergency arises, be sure to let your dentist know that you are pregnant. He or she will know what precautions need to be taken to resolve your dental problem. 

Oral Health Resources for Low-income or At-risk Pregnant Women

Outside of the $1,000 emergency dental services all AHCCS adults have, Medicaid-eligible mothers do not have coverage for dental services in Arizona, so often these moms have to suffer without dental care because of these barriers. However, locally there are many resources for low-income or at-risk pregnant women to receive dental care, several of which are supported by grants from the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation:

Mountain Park Community Health Center ensures patients in their obstetrics department /

Maggie’s Place offers housing, medical, dental, and nutrition services for pregnant homeless women.

Marana Healthcare’s dental clinic provides free cleanings and X-rays to pregnant women in their second and third trimesters that are using the health center’s obstetrician services or Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Programs.

And a final bit of advice: If you have dental insurance, make sure to check if it offers a third cleaning benefit. This will allow you to visit the dentist for a cleaning three times in a calendar year if you are pregnant. Ideally, your first check-up and cleaning should be within the first trimester.

Dr. Heather Schneider is the dental director at Delta Dental of Arizona and has more than 19 years of experience in dental administration, dental education, and clinical dentistry. For information, visit deltadentalazblog.com

Previous article5 tips that make a BIG difference for Baby Sleep
Next articleHow to choose the right pediatrician for your new baby
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Local Girl Scout Blasts Off with Educational Space Project

RAK Staff -
18-year-old seeks to educate students and inspire generations to learn about the cosmos through her custom educational lesson plans.
Read more
Articles

How to choose the right pediatrician for your new baby

RAK Staff -
As expecting parents-to-be, choosing a pediatrician has been on my to-do list for weeks now. With all the other tasks there have been to...
Read more
Articles

5 tips that make a BIG difference for Baby Sleep

RAK Staff -
Do you have a baby or toddler 0-24 months? Here are five ways you can help set your baby up for better sleep with...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
861FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO