RAK Eats: Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup

If you’re looking for a tasty lunch or dinner spot with plenty of options for everyone in your family, Gadzooks is the whole enchilada—pun intended!

This fast-casual restaurant features tacos, enchiladas, nachos, soups and salads with completely customizable options. Find a favorite combo you love or change it up and try something new each time!

I’ve had my eye on Gadzooks ever since I heard it was coming to the Epicenter at Agritopia. My husband and I are big Mexican food lovers (we had a taco bar at our wedding!) so we were excited to get to try out the new Gilbert location.

As a vegetarian, I especially appreciated the different veggie options including the smash jack potato, sautéed spinach mushroom, and (my personal favorite) sweet and spicy cornbread.

Meat eaters can choose from roasted tomatillo chicken, green chili pork shoulder, and guajillo braised short rib.

Everything from your tortilla to the delicious fillings and an array of toppings such as pickled red onions, your choice of cheese, and salsas ranging in heat from mild to extra spicy, will make your individual entrée unique.

I also loved that you can mix and match and get both a taco and enchilada to try out the different options, which is what we both did.

Everything is made right in front of you as you go through an assembly-style line and comes out hot and fast—perfect for taking little ones who might be a little impatient!

I’d highly recommend tacking on an order of chips with salsa and guacamole as a side. You can tell that the chips are freshly fried, generously seasoned with a sprinkle of salt, and taste super authentic—these definitely aren’t your store-bought chips.

We devoured our meals and scraped our plates clean. My only wish is that we would have had more to take home and eat the next day. I guess that just means we’ll be back again real soon!

Gadzooks has several locations throughout the Valley including in Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, and inside Chase Field.

