Don’t Get Spooked

How to Stay Safe This Halloween

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year for children and one of the most stressful for parents. With costumes, candy and crowded neighborhoods all happening at once, it’s easy for safety to slip down the list of priorities.

Whether your kids are trick-or-treating with you or heading out with friends, a few extra precautions can make a big difference when it comes to safety. Here are a few tips to help ensure this Halloween is both safe and fun.

Trick-or-Treating Safety

Use the Buddy System: Children should never trick-or-treat alone. Make sure they go out in a group and stick to well-lit, familiar neighborhoods. If you’re not accompanying them, consider having another trusted adult or older sibling tag along.

Make Costumes Visible: Dark costumes can make kids nearly invisible to drivers at night. Add reflective tape, glow sticks or flashing lights to costumes or trick-or-treat bags. Bright face paint is also a safer alternative to masks, which can impair vision.

Teach Situational Awareness: Remind your kids not to enter anyone's home and to stay on sidewalks or designated paths. Before the night begins, review your rules and have them memorize your phone number in case they need to reach you quickly.

Stay Connected with Phones and GPS Trackers: If your child has a phone, ensure it's fully charged before they leave, and that location tracking is enabled. Regular check-ins via text or call are a good way to stay connected throughout the night. If your child is too young for a phone, consider placing an AirTag or GPS-enabled tile in their costume or treat bag. These devices allow you to monitor their location in real time using your smartphone.

Map Out Your Route: Plan ahead and agree on a trick-or-treating route and a curfew. Set specific boundaries, and ensure everyone knows where to meet if separated.

Protecting Your Home While You’re Out

Use Your Home Security Systems: If you’re away from your home during trick-or-treating hours, make sure your security cameras are active and recording. Many modern systems allow for remote monitoring. Use your smartphone to check in periodically.

Leave Your Porch Light On: A well-lit home discourages mischievous behavior and also lets trick-or-treaters know you're participating in the holiday. If you run out of candy or step out briefly, turn the light off to avoid confusion.

Secure Your Valuables: Halloween can bring out pranksters and petty thieves. Lock your car doors, bring packages inside and keep expensive decorations closer to the house or in fenced areas.

With a little planning and awareness, Halloween can be a night of treats instead of tricks. By staying alert, setting clear expectations and taking a few simple precautions, you can enjoy the holiday with peace of mind.