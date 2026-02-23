Wednesday, February 25, 2026
HomeArticles6 Children's Books for Easter Baskets
ArticlesBooks

6 Children’s Books for Easter Baskets

Debra Citron
Debra Citron
0

Looking for something festive, educational, and nostalgic to add into your child’s Easter basket? Here are some favorite Easter book classics:

Bently & egg, books for Easter

“Bently & Egg”

Written and illustrated by William Joyce
Ages 3 and up
Bently is a dapper artist and frog-about-town who reluctantly agrees to egg-sit during a Duck family 911. Bored, he beautifies the egg, which is promptly snatched by a Boy who thinks it’s for Easter. Bently makes multiple daring rescues and comes to love his charge dearly. Our all-time favorite; the pictures are charming and hilarious.

“Rechenka’s Eggs”

Written and illustrated by Patricia Polacco
Ages 4 to 8
Babushka, a gifted Easter-egg painter, rescues Rechenka, an injured wild goose, who accidentally breaks the old woman’s delicate work. But days before the egg competition, a miracle begins to unfold. Glorious, gorgeous artwork.

Max-Chocolate-Chicken

“Max’s Chocolate Chicken”

Written and illustrated by Rosemary Wells
Ages 3 to 5
A giant candy hen mesmerizes the world’s most adorable toddler rabbit. Sister Ruby says he must win the Easter egg hunt to have it. Max has other ideas. Laugh-aloud funny.

“The Bunny Who Found Easter”

Written by Charlotte Zolotow
Illustrated by Helen Craig
Ages 4 to 7
A lonely rabbit wanders through the seasons looking for companions in a place called Easter. A new interpretation of the 1959 original by the artist.

children's books, books for Easter“The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes”

Written by DuBose Heyward
Illustrated by Marjorie Flack
Ages 4 to 7
Skeptics abound, but Little Cottontail dreams of being an Easter Bunny. Does marriage and family dull her dream? No way. Her charm, persistence and mad organizational skills teamed with 21 helpful, well-raised bunnies win the day.

“The Egg Tree”

Written and illustrated by Katherine Milhous
Ages 5 to 9
This 1951 Caldecott winner is still very enjoyable today. Kids searching Grandmom’s attic for Easter eggs find antique painted ones instead. Grandmom, who made them as a child, teaches the children how to make and display their own on an egg tree, a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition.

Previous article
Baby Products Must-Haves for Modern Parents
Next article
Creative Ways to Organize Children’s Toys
Debra Citron
Debra Citron

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

“Speak up” your kids: Keep the venting private; focus on positives...

Arizona public television launches educational broadcast schedule

Giving thanks: 3 ways to practice genuine gratitude

Book Recommendations for Parents

Hop into Easter Fun at Tubac Golf Resort and Spa

The Do’s and Don’ts of Being a First Time Grandparent