Looking for something festive, educational, and nostalgic to add into your child’s Easter basket? Here are some favorite Easter book classics:

Written and illustrated by William Joyce

Ages 3 and up

Bently is a dapper artist and frog-about-town who reluctantly agrees to egg-sit during a Duck family 911. Bored, he beautifies the egg, which is promptly snatched by a Boy who thinks it’s for Easter. Bently makes multiple daring rescues and comes to love his charge dearly. Our all-time favorite; the pictures are charming and hilarious.

Written and illustrated by Patricia Polacco

Ages 4 to 8

Babushka, a gifted Easter-egg painter, rescues Rechenka, an injured wild goose, who accidentally breaks the old woman’s delicate work. But days before the egg competition, a miracle begins to unfold. Glorious, gorgeous artwork.

Written and illustrated by Rosemary Wells

Ages 3 to 5

A giant candy hen mesmerizes the world’s most adorable toddler rabbit. Sister Ruby says he must win the Easter egg hunt to have it. Max has other ideas. Laugh-aloud funny.

Written by Charlotte Zolotow

Illustrated by Helen Craig

Ages 4 to 7

A lonely rabbit wanders through the seasons looking for companions in a place called Easter. A new interpretation of the 1959 original by the artist.

Written by DuBose Heyward

Illustrated by Marjorie Flack

Ages 4 to 7

Skeptics abound, but Little Cottontail dreams of being an Easter Bunny. Does marriage and family dull her dream? No way. Her charm, persistence and mad organizational skills teamed with 21 helpful, well-raised bunnies win the day.

Written and illustrated by Katherine Milhous

Ages 5 to 9

This 1951 Caldecott winner is still very enjoyable today. Kids searching Grandmom’s attic for Easter eggs find antique painted ones instead. Grandmom, who made them as a child, teaches the children how to make and display their own on an egg tree, a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition.